Audi flips the daisy

After the definition of most of the seats ‘heavy’ – with the sole exception of Mercedes, which however seems ever closer to announcing Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s heir – the driver market for the 2025 season has now shifted its focus to the Sauber team. The Swiss team, as is known, will become the Audi official team and inevitably this attracts the attention of the media, also because after the announcement of Nico Hulkenberg there is still a second driver to be found for next year.

With Carlos Sainz having fallen through, and preferring to settle in Williams, various rumours have been circulating. One hypothesis that has emerged in recent days was that of an all-German pairing, with the Return to F1 of one between Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher to flank his compatriot Hulkenberg. However, another interesting name had emerged from Germany, Spanish like Sainz but who in recent years has sought and found fortune overseas: that of Alex Palou.

No contact

The 27-year-old born in Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, near Barcelona, ​​was long snubbed by the Circus and created a successful career in IndyCarwinning two titles in the main American open-wheel championship – in 2021 and 2023 – and also taking the luxury of abruptly breaking an agreement with McLaren, who had signed him as a reserve driver, causing as a consequence a Woking’s massive compensation claim which stands at around 23 million dollars.

While waiting to resolve this dispute, Palou has however denied the rumors who want him courted by the Ingolstadt giant. “Audi? It’s all fake. I know you can’t take my word for it, but I assure you. It’s all fake.” Palou told the site IndyStar regarding these rumors, making fun of the events of the past that saw him as the protagonist of sensational reversals in the transfer market. This time, however, the Spaniard appeared sincere: “I have had no contact with Audi. Zero. I am not trying to leave. – added the IndyCar championship leader – I tried it. I had a little taste, it was fun and I learned, but I’m fine with it.”he concluded.