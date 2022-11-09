Formula 1 will soon cross its destiny with that of a motoring giant never met before. The marriage between the Circus and theAudi it is already a reality but we will have to wait until 2026 to see the logo of the four circles camp on a car. It will be there Sauber to welcome him: the Swiss team, which will break off relations with Alfa Romeo at the end of next season, is therefore expected to undergo an intense growth path, because if Audi has taken the decisive step to enter Formula 1, it means that it had confidence – if no guarantees – to obtain good results in four years.

According to team principal Frederic Vasseurthe entry of the Germans into Formula 1 will be a real turning point: “In the short term, it won’t have much of an impact. Something could change for us, because we know we have great potential, huge opportunities in terms of recruiting and greater attractiveness with sponsors. If we look at this long-term collaboration, however, it is a turning point. I think F1 is becoming more and more difficult, it has taken a huge step over the last ten years and in my opinion today it is almost impossible to remain as an independent team. It was probably the best option for us, we are delighted with this deal“.

The Frenchman himself has made it clear that his team will follow the template of the Alpinewith a chassis produced “in house” in Hinwil and Audi power units of course in Germany, in Neuburg: “Audi will take some shares of the company in the future, but we have not disclosed the details and I will not. I think what we are going to do is a good way to manage the team: we have examined what has worked in the past for other teams, but the most important thing for me is not just the set-up in terms of odds or who manages what. , it is a question of mentality“.