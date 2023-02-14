The new Audi S5 TDI it is the model sportier of the range Audi A5. This sports car is powered by a powerful 3.0 V6 diesel engine from 341 HP with 48V mild hybrid technology and electronic turbocharger. The Cabriolet version instead makes use of a V6 3.0 TFSI with 354 HP and 500 Nm. The Black Edition and Black Edition Pro packages are also on the price list

Audi S5 Coupé and Sportback, characteristics

Externally the Audi S5 TDI looks even sportier and is capable of leaving breathless who gets on board to drive it. Under the hood beats this powerful engine 3.0 TDI with 341 HP and 700 Nm of maximum torque, which gives one extraordinarily quick response at lower revs and high efficiency.

Audi S5 Sportback with TDI diesel engine and MHEV technology

Features made possible by the work of electrically operated compressor (EAV) and of mild hybrid technology. Both systems are integrated into the 48 Volt main on-board electrical system. The electrically operated compressor guarantees high performance both in acceleration and recovery, reducing turbo lag.

Audi S5 Cabriolet, with 354 HP V6 3.0 TFSI petrol engine

Audi S5 Cabriolet instead it is equipped with a petrol engine V6 3.0 TFSI with 354 HP and 500 Nm.

Audi S5 performance

As you can well imagine, the Audi S5 Coupé, Sportback and Cabriolet models are capable of thrilling performances: they snap from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds and reach a maximum speed, self-limited, of 250 km/h.

The S models share the eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission with torque converter and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive with self-locking central differential which, under ordinary running conditions, distributes the thrust according to the 40:60 ratio between front and rear. In the event of loss of grip, most of the torque is transferred to the axle which ensures superior traction.

Audi S5 Coupe TDI Black edition Pro

As an option, the Audi S5 Coupé TDI, Audi S5 Sportback TDI and Audi S5 Cabriolet TFSI are available with the sports differential at the rear axle. The sports differential, whose integration into the standard Audi drive select driving dynamics control system allows selection different calibrations, actively distributes the torque between the rear wheels, to the advantage of limiting understeer and agility of the car.

The steering makes use of a specific power assistance for the S models. Upon request, both the sdynamic third which, thanks to a shaft reducer, varies the transmission ratio according to the speed and the steering angle, both adjustable shock absorbersstrong in electromagnetic valves for the management of the hydraulics.

Driving modes Audi S5

The driver can directly influence the settings via the system Audi drive select that foresees the driving modalities ccomfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency and individual also affecting the engine delivery, dynamic steering and the tiptronic gearbox.

Audi S5 Black edition and Black edition Pro

The Black edition package on the Audi S5 adds elements in glossy black to the singleframe grille, the side air intakes, along the side window frames and the diffuser. It also adds high-gloss Audi Sport alloy wheels from 20 inches in 5-twin-spoke polygon design in gloss black.

The Black edition Pro package instead adds i Sill LEDs with ground projection of the S logo, the multicolour ambient light package and the red painted brake caliperswith S logo on the front end.

Audi S5 Sportback TDI Black edition Pro

The equipment also includes projectors a Audi Matrix LEDs, with laser technology recognizable by the blue marker. The laser spot, active from 70 km/h, ensures sensitive advantages in terms of visibility: the light cone extends up to 600 meters deeplimit established by law.

Audi S5 price Coupe and Coupe and Sportback

The starting price of the Audi S5 is 85,700 euros, relating to the Sportback and Coupé bodies. The Asu S5 Convertible with petrol engine 354hp TFSI instead it is available from 92,700 euros.

Audi S5 Convertible TFSI

The price of the new Black edition and Black edition Pro packs is respectively 3,250 euros and 4,250 euros.

Photo Audi S5

