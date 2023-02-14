.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The Audi S4 and S4 Avant are the sports versions of the A4 range with V6 diesel TDI engine. The 3.0 TDI delivers 341 bhp and a maximum torque of 700Nm. S4 TDI clicks from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and reaches an electronically limited maximum speed of 250 km/h.

Audi S4 48V mild hybrid TDI engine

The engine of the S4 TDI and S4 TDI Avant can rely on the work of electrically operated compressor (EAV) and of mild hybrid technology (MHEV). Both systems are integrated into the main on-board network a 48 Volts. The electrically driven compressor reduces the turbo lag at a minimum. The 48 Volt mild-hybrid system can reduce i consume under real driving conditions up to a maximum of 0.4 l/100 km.

Audi S4 TDI with MHEV technology

The heart of the MHEV system a 48 Volts it is made up an alternator-starter belt driven (RSG) connected to the crankshaft and by a 0.5 kWh Li-ion battery located under the boot floor. During deceleration it is possible to recover up to 8 kW of power; this energy is stored in the lithium-ion battery, from which it is subsequently conveyed to the devices integrated in the on-board network.

Audi S4 limited slip differential

The transmission of the Audi S4 TDI features a eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission with torque converter and the quattro permanent all-wheel drive with self-locking center differential.

On request, the sports differential which actively distributes the torque between the rear wheels, to the advantage of limiting understeer and agility of the car. The standard equipment of the S versions includes the specific sports suspensioncombinable with adjustable shock absorbers.

Audi S4 Avant TDI

Audi S4 Black edition and Black edition Pro

The packages blackedition And Black Edition Pro on the Audi S4 they add elements in glossy black to the singleframe grille, the side air intakes, along the side window frames and the diffuser. To complete the equipment, the Audi Sport alloy wheels high-sheen: 19-inch in 5-spoke design in high-gloss anthracite black.

The finish total black it is also present in the Audi rings, the exterior mirror caps and the door sill guards with the S logo.

Audi S4 TDI Black edition Pro

The Pro adds i Sill LEDs with ground projection of the S logo, the multicolour ambient light package and the red painted brake caliperswith S logo on the front end.

Audi S4 price

The list price of the Audi S4 is 78,950 euroswhich rises to 80,550 for the Avant bodywork. The new Black edition and Black edition Pro packages cost respectively 2,300 euros and 3,300 euros for Audi S4 and Audi S4 Avant TDI.

