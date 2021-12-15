A few months ago, Audi Sport announced a cooperation agreement with Ken Block. The American Gymkhana hero was going to promote the electric models of the German brand, but we were in the dark about how. Until today, now that Ingolstadt is driving this Audi S1 ​​e-Tron Concept in the spotlight.

The name refers directly to the rally version of the Audi Sport Quattro, one of the heroes of the frenzied Group B era. The Audi S1 ​​e-Tron Concept was developed as a modern version of the E2 machine that won the hill climb race to Pikes Peak three times in a row. In 1985 with Michèle Mouton, in 1986 with Bobby Unser and in 1987 with Walter Röhrl.

Electrichana

With the Pikes Peak winner, this Audi S1 ​​e-Tron Concept shares its muscular, aerodynamically optimized body shapes, largely constructed from carbon fiber. No more fire-breathing five-burner, the Audi S1 ​​e-Tron Concept relies on an electric drive unit that puts two electric motors in position, but the specifications or performance remains a mystery.

But count on a lot of power, as the machine, renamed Hoonitron by Ken Block, will soon become the star of a new drifting video: the – hold on – Electrikhana. Because that was the main goal of the collaboration between Audi Sport and Ken Block, of course…

Gumpert Nathalie

It is not the first time that the Audi Sport Quattro has been given a modern makeover. Earlier we were introduced to the Gumpert Nathalie, developed by the man who was responsible for the progressive rally car on which Audi built its Vorsprung durch Technik image.

That Nathalie relies on the ingenious 2Way drive technology: each wheel is fitted with an electric motor, which refuels electricity via a battery pack housed in the vehicle floor, which is charged via fuel cells running on methanol.

E-Legend EL1

And then of course there’s the E-Legend EL1, a contemporary version of the Sport Quattro that shares the technical basis of the Audi e-Tron GT with the Porsche Taycan.

Not one, not two, but three electric motors, together good for a power of 815 hp. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 2.8 seconds, and the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h is completed in 10 seconds. The E-Legend EL1 has a battery pack with a capacity of 90 kWh, which would translate into an autonomy of approximately 400 kilometers. Production will start in 2022 and the target is 30 copies, which should cost 890,000 euros each…

Audi Sport Quattro Concept

But Audi Sport itself was also involved. In 2013, they presented the Sport Quattro Concept at the Frankfurt IAA, a design study built on a shortened platform of the RS 5 Coupé, which used a hybrid powertrain that promised 700 hp.

For a while there was talk of a production version, which would be powered by the pressure-fed five-cylinder Audi RS 3 sportback, but despite numerous promises, the project was never given the green light.