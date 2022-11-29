.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

New Audi RS7 Sportbackthe super sports version of the powerfully driven five-seater coupe arrives V8 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo 600 HPwith 48 Volt mild-hybrid systems And cylinder on demand. On the version called performance, the power passes from 600 to 630 hpwhile the couple from 800 to 850 Nm.

compared toAudi A7 Sportbackthe RS7 version has some tracks wider than 40 mm and gods larger wheel arches. The design is clearly different from the car from which it derives. Except the bonnet, of the front doors, the roof and the tailgate, the bodywork makes use of specific RS components.

The front of the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is characterized by the broad frameless single frame contrasting and accompanied of the specific RS honeycomb grille in glossy black. The generous vents with total black vertical blades underline the sporty character of the car.

Looking at the car from the side, the tension of the lines and the muscular profile of the wheel arches, while the rising waistline emphasizes the dynamism of the RS 7 Sportback. A goal to which the sills RS specification with black inserts.

Audi RS 7 Sportback performance on the road

The rear is characterized by light band which connects the optical groups and from electrically operated spoiler integrated into the tailgate that protrudes after i 100 km/h. The RS exhaust system features two chromed oval tailpipes integrated into the extractor in glossy black.

LED headlamps are standard. Floodlights are available upon request LED Audi Matrix RS with laser light and LED taillights with dynamic direction indicators.

Audi RS7 Sportback performance

The new models performance are available in total 16 body coloursincluding colors Ascari blue – metallic and matte – e dull dew silver. The finish dull gray it is dedicated, as standard, to the caps of the side mirrors, the front spoiler, the flaps corresponding to the side air intakes, the inserts on the side skirts, the frames of the side windows and the diffuser. Alternatively, the package is available matte carbon look. The Audi rings and model designation are in chrome or black.

Audi RS7 Sportback interior

In the cockpit of the Audi RS7 Sportback at the driver’s disposal are the two large touchscreens of the MMI touch response system, with acoustic and tactile feedback. The upper display, inserted in a large black surface, once turned off it is almost Invisible. Thanks to the specific RS layout, the specific information such as engine oil and coolant temperatures, maximum lateral acceleration values ​​and tire pressure/temperature.

These values ​​are also visible in theAudi virtual cockpit in front of the driver’s eyes. Graphics and RS specific indicators they are also present in the head display, available as an option.

Audi RS 7 Sportback performance interior

In the cockpit we also find the sports steering wheelcovered in perforated leather, flattened in the lower part and equipped with both renewed RS rocker arms in aluminum and of the multifunction controls. Among them stands out the button RS MODEthanks to which the driver can immediately call up the new Audi drive select programs RS1 and RS2.

Inside the cabin, i RS and RS 7 logos embellish the backlit steering wheel, seats and front door sills. When the doors are opened, the Audi Sport logo. THE RS sports seats upholstered in Nappa leather and Alcantara, as standard, are characterized by RS punching and diamond stitching. Upon request, the seats in perforated Valcona leather with honeycomb stitching and RS embossing. To further personalize the interior there are the RS design packages red and gray or you can choose the carbon insertsin gray briar or with natural wood finish or in matte aluminum.

Sports seats in leather

There’s no shortage of space in the cockpit of this sports car either. In fact, baggage has a capacity that goes from 535 litres to 1,390 litresby folding down the split rear seatbacks.

Audi RS7 Sportback features mild-hybrid V8 engine

The heart of this sports car is the V8 4.0 TFSI which dispenses 600 HP and 800 Nm of couple. The latter value is almost constant over a wide range: from 2,050 to 4,500 rpm. On the performance version the power increases up to 630hpthanks to an intervention on the turbochargers, and the increase in boost pressure goes from 2.4 to 2.6 bars.

This engine is matched by technology mild hybrid a 48 Voltsthan in everyday driving reduces consumption up to 0.8 litres every 100 kilometres. With an eye to savings, the Audi RS7 Sportback also boasts the technology COD (cylinder on demand) that deactivates cylinders 2, 3, 5 and 8 at medium and low loads, deactivating the injection and ignition phases and closing the intake and exhaust valves.

RS7 Sportback engine

In operation a 4 cylindersthe timing of the active cylinders is adjusted according to the new delivery map. By pressing the accelerator pedal firmly, i “off” cylinders they become active again.

Launch control on the Audi RS7 Sportback

The mighty V8 from the RS 7 Sportback is combined with the 8-speed tiptronic transmission with torque converteroptimized in the grafts and equipped with an advanced function launch controlas standard and quattro permanent all-wheel drive.

The transmission of the Audi RS7 Sportback features an advanced launch control function

Under ordinary running conditions, the self-locking center differential distributes the torque according to the ratio 40:60 between front and rear. In case of loss of adherencemost of the thrust is transferred to the axle which guarantees superior traction.

Audi RS7 Sportback, sports suspension and more

Tackling curves with a sporty attitude, the selective torque management on individual wheelsan intelligent software function that supports the quattro drive, brakes the wheels inside the trajectory minimally, even before they lose gripallowing the differential to transfer thrust to the wheels with the best grip.

For even more dynamic handling, the quattro drive can be supplemented by the rear sport differential, included in the Dynamic and Dynamic plus packages. The sport differential actively distributes the torque between the wheels of the same axle, to the advantage of containing the understeer and the agility of the car. Via the driving dynamics management system Audi drive selectthe driver can change the action strategy of the sport differential.

The five-link suspension are made mostly of aluminum elements. The new Audi RS 7 Sportback is characterized by roadways from 1,668mm at the front and 1,650mm at the rear. The air suspension RS adaptive air suspensionas standard, make use of adjustable shock absorbers with specific calibration for the RS 7 Sportback.

Audi RS 7 Sportback performance on the road

The RS adaptive air suspension they can be adjusted to the various driving programs of Audi drive select and integrate the vehicle’s automatic ride height compensation. The suspension of the RS 7 Sportback, lowered by 10 mm compared to the A7 Sportback, the ground clearance is reduced by a further 10 mm from 120 km/h. When maneuvering and at low speed, the lift mode raises the car by 20 mm.

As an alternative to the standard adaptive air suspension, there is theRS sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC). As standard, the new Audi RS 7 Sportback features the progressive steering, characterized by a gearing devoted to sportiness and increasingly direct with increasing steering angle. On request there is dynamic all-wheel steering.

RS Mode program in the Audi Drive Select system

Via the driving dynamics control system Audi drive selectyou can choose from six programs: comfort, auto, dynamics, efficiency and the RS specific modesfreely configurable, called RS1 and RS2, which can be activated directly using the “RS MODE” key behind the wheel.

What wheels does it have?

As standard, the new Audi RS 7 Sportback adopts 21-inch 10-spoke star-shaped alloy wheelsequipped with pneumatic tyres 275/35. Upon request, they are available 22-inch 5-spoke V-shaped alloy wheels specific look with covers 285/30optionally in silver, matt titanium or high-gloss anthracite black finish.

Audi RS 7 Sportback side performance

Audi RS7 performance: how much does it make?

Audi RS 7 Sportback sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. By opting for the optional Dynamic package, it is possible to touch i 280 km/hwhich they become 305 km/h with the Dynamic plus package.

BRAKES and to brake it?

The RS brake system makes use of steel discs self-ventilating and perforated by 420mm in diameter at the front e 370mm to the rear on which they act black painted calipersserial, or in red, on demand. The brakes carbon ceramics34 kg lighter, they predict 440mm front discs in diameter and 370mm rear. The calipers can be finished in grey, red or blue.

Carbon ceramic brakes, 34 kg lighter with red calipers on the new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback

How much?

The price of the Audi RS7 Sportback is 145,150 euros.

