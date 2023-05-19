Audi’s future is electric, the present is not yet. The automaker with the four rings has long made it known that it will unveil its latest model with ICE technology in 2026, before dedicating itself solely to the development of battery-powered cars. And in these three years that are missing from the deadline set by the brand, there will also be room for one updated version of the RS3, on which electrification there will not even be a shadow.

Trust in the five cylinders

The undisputed protagonist will once again be the iconic 2.5-litre TFSI five-cylinder turbocharged engine, which currently powers not only the RS3 in sedan and Sportback body styles, but also the RS Q3 SUV and the forthcoming TT RS. To have a reference in terms of performance, in the Performance Edition variant of the RS3 this engine is capable of delivering up to 407 HP of maximum power.

Electricity can wait

“We have a perfect five-cylinder engine, very unique on the market, and we have a six-cylinder engine. We will improve these technologies making them take a further step, at the moment I don’t see the need to completely change our engines”, explained Sebastian Grams, the CEO of Audi Sport, who took part in the celebratory event for the 40th anniversary of the sports division of the house with the four rings. Words with a precise meaning: the iconic five-cylinder engine from Audi has all the potential to guarantee even higher performance without the help of electrification. And the updated version of the RS3 will offer a demonstration of this, waiting for Audi Sport to decide to definitively turn to electric technology, with which performance will still be the protagonist.

Unexpected success

“Honestly, we’re really happy that customers are loving the RS3 like crazy, so I feel like saying that We’re not done with that car yet – concluded Grams speaking of the success that the current RS3 is enjoying on the market – We have an important five-cylinder in our hands, we will improve it to allow it to take steps forward. There is still a long way to go, but in the meantime we have created the RS3 Performance Edition, which is faster and more performing, has more enveloping seats and boasts a remarkable driving calibration. In the future we will continue to refine our products”.