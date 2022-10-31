Think of Audi and immediately come to mind high-performance cars, victories in motorsport and cars with a definitely sporty profile. Seeing a model of the Four Rings disguised as a completely different vehicle might therefore seem like the perfect Halloween treat. Who knows if Siim Pärn, the designer who published images of an emerald green RS3 with pick-up lines on his Instagram page last year, thought of this exact date or it was just a coincidence, the fact is that the his creation seems to be perfect for the “scary” spirit of this anniversary.

An Audi RS3 pickup is the perfect disguise for a car whose key features are performance and aerodynamics. With the features of a semi-commercial vehicle, according to Pärn, it gets a slightly longer wheelbase and a more linear, square rear end without too many frills. Scary, right? But in a certain sense, we can speak of fear in positive terms, because such a car would have the palm of extreme pickup, hyper-performing and presumably capable of entertaining every customer. Who knows if Audi will ever have the opportunity to think about this format, perhaps to give a shot of freshness to its North American strategies. But it is assumed that it will remain just a Halloween dream.

Historically, the term “UTE” (acronym for “utility Vehicle”) is used to describe a 2-door vehicle with the rear cargo compartment integrated into the bodywork, and one of the markets that has most embraced this type of vehicle is the Australian one. In the oceanic country there is always great interest in these cars, complete with sporting events and fairs dedicated to the mix of pick-ups, performance and V8 engines. It is common, especially in rural areas, to customize UTE vehicles with specific roll bars, spotlights, large mud flaps, enormous exhaust pipes, oversized bumpers and all kinds of accessories to face extreme scenarios while maintaining performance qualities unchanged. And indeed there are models capable of giving vent to almost 600 horsepowerwith a front design of a sports car and, in fact, a rear of a classic American pick-up truck.