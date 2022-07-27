The version tested at Mugello is the most extreme: carbon ceramic brakes and the highly effective Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R developed specifically for this car. The car is powered by the 400 Hp 5-cylinder 2.5 Tfsi engine with benchmark performance for the category. The RS3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km / h. The new differential, with the innovative torch splitter system, is able to measure the traction between the rear and front axles, but above all to shift the torque between the left and right wheels when necessary, offering the car the behavior and sensations of true rear-wheel drive. The stiffness of the frame and the reactivity of the front end when entering corners are remarkable. By increasing the pace you get to the limit and the car starts to slide, thanks to the semi-racing tires and the rigid set-up, but without ever putting you in difficulty. Where it is truly surprising is in the fast corners with change of direction and in the wide radius corners, Mugello is full of them: Luco, Poggio Secco, Materassi, Borgo San Lorenzo, Casanova Savelli, Correntaio and Bucine. In these curves we can appreciate the work of the differential torch splitter. Once the acceleration phase begins with increasing speed, the car dynamically begins to widen the curve, a classic of two and four metric wheels. The driver’s behavior, in this situation, is automatically to increase the steering angle to bring the RS3 back into the ideal trajectory, triggering more or less, depending on the type of car, a classic and boring understeer that closes or with a longer trajectory. wider than desired or with a reduction in the amount of gas to bring it back to the desired line, in both cases the time trial will suffer as it increases curve after curve. Thanks to the innovative Torch Splitter the new Audi RS3, once the ideal trajectory is lost, during acceleration, by increasing the steering angle, the torque is distributed to the rear wheel outside the curve in order to trigger an oversteer behavior that will allow us to stay with the foot on the gas and in perfect trajectory, a considerable advantage on the chronometer at the end of the lap and an immense increase in safety in everyday driving

#Audi #RS3 #wild #Mugello #Video #Gazzetta.it