New record For the Audi RS Q8. With a time of 7’36”698 the SUV with the four rings improved the record lap at the Ring among sport utility vehicles by over 2 seconds. With 640 HP of maximum power, the new RS Q8 performance is not only the most high-performance SUV ever made by Audi, but it is also the most powerful Audi Sport thermal model ever. Technical features such as the RS adaptive air suspension, active anti-roll stabilization, the sports rear differential, all-wheel steering, carbon-ceramic brakes, the tiptronic gearbox with quicker shifts and the advanced self-locking central differential contributed to the performance along the legendary Nordschleife.

Power to spare…

The new Audi RS Q8 makes use of the confirmed V8 4.0 TFSI biturbo 600 HP and 800 Nm of torque; the latter value available from 2,200 to 4,500 rpm. The result is a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 13.7 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h: 280 km/h on request . Even sharper is the unprecedented Audi RS Q8 performance which, thanks to 640 HP and 850 Nm, it sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds. The standard maximum speed, equal to 280 km/h, can be raised to 305 km/h. The record was set by four-ring pilot and test driver Frank Stippler.

8-speed tiptronic transmission

The exuberance of the V8, further underlined by the new exhaust system, is discharged to the ground thanks to the 8-speed tiptronic gearbox of the torque converter type, made quicker to engage than the previous generation, and with quattro permanent all-wheel drive. In ordinary driving conditions, the self-locking central differential, which has evolved compared to the past, distributes the torque between the front and rear axles according to a 40:60 ratio. In the event of a loss of grip, most of the thrust is transferred to the axle which guarantees superior traction: depending on the driving conditions, up to a maximum of 70% to the front axle and up to 85% to the rear axle .

Prices

The new Audi RS Q8 will reach Italian dealerships during the fourth quarter of 2024 with prices starting from 157,000 euros for Audi RS Q8 and from 177,500 euros for the performance version.