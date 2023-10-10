The most powerful station wagon ever conceived in Ingolstadt. The new Audi RS 6 Avant Performance brings with it a unique record, that of being a record-breaking high-performance family car, powered by its V8 capable of delivering 630 HP. After having told you about the preview test drive of this model, with the road test among the bends of the legendary Col de Turini, here are 5 things to know about the new Audi RS 6 Avant Performance.

1. Distinctive stylistic details

Two new liveries for the Audi RS 6 Avant range with the Performance version, Blu Ascari and Rugiada Opaco which thus enrich the palette of 16 colors already available. Each car then has various elements embellished with matt gray which characterizes the front splitter, the exterior mirror caps but also the inserts of the miniskirts, the roof rails, the window frames and the extractor. The Four Rings logo can be black or chrome.

2. Widened carriageways and steering wheels

The carriageways have been widened by 40 mm, thus further improving road holding. The rear steering wheels, which are now standard, also improve this aspect. The rear axle can steer up to 5 degrees. At low speeds the wheels turn in counter-phase, guaranteeing maximum maneuverability while at higher speeds they steer in the same direction as the front ones in order to enhance dynamic stability.

3. Marked sound for Audi RS 6 Avant Performance

The sound signature plays a fundamental role on the Audi RS 6 Avant Performance. To maximize the experience and give voice to the eight-cylinder engine, the sound-absorbing panels have been reduced. In this way the sound of the V8 reaches the interior better but above all weight has been saved.

4. Interior with blue

Inside the passenger compartment, the gray and RS red are joined by blue which embellishes various elements with contrasting stitching, from the embroidery on the headrests to the stitching on the dashboard.

5. The performance of Audi RS 6 Avant Performance

On the new Audi RS Avant Performance, first of all, the technical specifications improve compared to the past, with the 4.0 TFSI twin-turbo V8 which now has a total power of 630 HP and 850 Nm of maximum torque, 30 HP and 50 Nm of torque more than the RS 6 Standard Avant. The performance bar is also raised accordingly, with the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h now taking 3.4 seconds.