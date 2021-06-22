The new Audi RS 3 brings with it a technology that makes its absolute debut on the sports car of the house of the four rings. Let’s talk about the system Torque Splitter, able to distribute torque between the rear wheels actively and in a completely variable way, to the advantage of dynamism and directional rigor. We are facing a first for Audi RS 3: this technology that makes use of two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle, differently from a classic self-locking rear differential.

Torque Splitter technology therefore affects the performance of the new Audi RS 3, which is powered by an engine five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI which delivers a maximum torque of 500 Nm, compared to the previous 480 Nm, and releases a total power of 400 HP. We are faced with specifications that allow the compact sports car to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds, or 3 tenths less than the previous model, and to reach a self-limited top speed of 250 km / h, which can be raised to request at 280 km / h or 290 km / h by opting for the Dynamic RS package and carbon ceramic brakes. In conjunction, Audi offers a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The new Audi RS 3 will arrive in Italian dealerships in the last quarter of this year.