Audi, at the forefront of the…revolution

On the eve of the Spa-Francorchamps weekend, the‘Audi has announced a dramatic internal management shake-up that will lead the team to its entry into F1 in 2026. Andreas Seidl and Oliver Hoffmann have been removed from the project, while the new head has been appointed Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binottowho will take office on August 1st. The changing of the guard in what will become the official team of the House of the Rings could not fail to have a significant impact on the present of the Circus, starting with the German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

The current Haas driver has already been announced as Sauber’s new driver for next year, in the team that will later become Audi. It is therefore not surprising that the former Force India and Renault driver has received many questions from news sites in Belgium – including FormulaPassion.it – who were investigating his opinion on the events involving the Hinwil team. Hulkenberg for his part did not hide his astonishment at what happenedbut he didn’t say he was worried.

Shock without worry

“Seidl and Hoffmann? They are the two people with whom I had made the agreement. That’s it. It was obviously an unexpected change. On the day of the announcement I was informed of the group’s decision by Gernot Döllner (to Audi) in person. It is a decision of the group that wants to change with a view to the future. I think that in large projects like this there are obviously certain people in the management who are pillars, but they never rely on [i progetti] only one or two people. In F1, everyone is replaceable“, commented #27.

Hulkenberg then spoke about his relationship with Mattia Binottowho will be his new ‘boss’: “I know Mattia of course, but I’ve never worked with him. But that will change in a few months. I’ve already heard from him. Worried? No, I’m not.. It was obviously a bit of a shock, but now it’s back to work. I’m really looking forward to being part of the project and making a success story with Audi. The fact that two people who were at my side are no longer with me is perhaps a bit sad, but I’m more interested in the project, in joining F1 with Audi and making it a success story.“.