Despite reaching a record income in fiscal year 2023, reaching 69,865 million euros, which was 13.1% more than in 2022, the Audi group, which includes the homonymous brand, Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati , saw its net profit reduced to 6,260 million euros, 12% less.

This is due, in the words of its CEO, Gernot Döllerto the increase in the price of raw materials and its investment in electrification, a goal that the group intends to continue pursuing, with a planned investment of around 29.5 billion euros until 2028.

As stated in the presentation of annual results, this amount is included in an investment of 41,000 million, of which some 11,500 million will be allocated to the development of their latest combustion models, which will be launched on the market in 2026.

By next year, Audi will have “an electric vehicle in each key segment.” For this year, the electric Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron will arrive, sister models with sedan and SUV bodies.

The Q6 e-tron is the first model that will equip the new modular electric vehicle platform Premium Platform Electric (PPE), developed jointly by the premium divisions of the Volkswagen Group: Audi and Porsche.

According to Döllner, “the vision is completely clear, we are fully committed to electric mobility. “We will have a mix of energies in all markets for the next 10 years and our range will be fully electric in 2033.”

Looking towards the end of the decade, the manufacturer estimates to earn the same amount for thermal models as zero emissions. Right now, this distribution is 72% for combustion cars and 28% for electric cars.

By region, Europe continues to be the largest market for Audi, with 754,549 units, 19.4% more. In Spain, the improvement was 15.7%. China was the country with the highest number of registrations, with 732,893 units, 13.2% more.

Döllner and his financial director, Jürgen Rittersberger, defined 2024 as “a transition year” with potentially lower sales due to the introduction of new models. In 2023, deliveries amounted to 1,895,240 units, with an increase of 17%. The data from Lamborghini stands out, which has accumulated a third year of record for consecutive deliveries, thanks to 10,112 sales (+9.5%).

Looking at the end of the year, Audi estimates that they will be able to place their turnover between 63,000 and 68,000 million euros, with an operating margin of between 8% and 10%.