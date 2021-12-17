We know, last week’s announcement that the Audi R8 as we know it today will soon experience its swan song was sad news. But don’t worry, because Audi is working on an appropriate farewell. TopGear.com asked Audi RS boss Sebastian Grams if there was another hardcore special edition in the pipeline. “I can say that we have plans to do more. There will certainly be more cars on the platform of this generation R8. And as you can see with the R8 RWD, we are trying to emphasize the driving pleasure more.”

R8 GT?

What does that mean? More than one new version of the R8, at least one of which should be extra fun. The rumors speak of a comeback of the R8 GT, the most extreme variant of the first generation R8 with 560 hp and a 100 kilograms lower weight. The model thus followed the recipe of the Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera, and there was even an extra nice Spyder.

Huracán STO as benchmark

If we look at the benchmark that the Lamborghini Huracán STO sets, then that iconic 5.2 liter V10 can be boosted to 640 hp, good for a sprint from 0 to 100 in 3 seconds. Amazingly fast for a rear-wheel drive car. Because Audi is still one step lower in the hierarchy, we bet on the following specs: 630 hp, RWD, a strict diet and an extra thick body kit for more downforce. The launch is expected in 2022, so let’s look back at this article to see if we’re on the right track?