Whatever it is that will replace the R8 as the flagship of the speed-loving Audi Sport division, it will sport an e-tron logo and house a ton of battery cells and electricity. Just under sixteen years after the original R8 V8 became Audi’s first mid-engine car, you’re now looking at the latest. And no, you can’t buy it. Only 333 will be made and all have already been sold.

This limited edition Audi R8 GT is not really an ‘aero car’. Audi says that all the excellent things together with the somewhat larger splitter and thicker diffuser generate 300 kilos of downforce. That sounds like a mountain, until you start reading the fine print and find out that that impressive amount is only reached at the top speed of 325 km / h.

You don’t easily forget which car you’re in

The R8 GT comes standard with a carbon fiber front stabilizer bar. Together with the forged wheels, this results in a weight saving of 20 kilos. Also standard are carbon ceramic brakes and loads of R8 GT logos; on the back, the sills, the floor mats, the seats…

Speaking of which, those chairs. The copies that are normally in the R8 GT are not very special. And so you can get a set of more meaningful bucket seats, but you have to pay extra for that. Just like for eighteen-way adjustable suspension, which also allows the ride height to vary by 10 millimeters. And for fixed ratio steering as an alternative to Audi’s ‘dynamic’ speed-dependent set-up.

All this makes the Audi R8 GT a confusing car. It’s a hardcore YOLO farewell edition, and yet Audi has refrained from immediately making it the “all flags out” version it could have been. Apparently the priority was not to retire the R8 in the quickest way, but in the nicest way. Because that’s the reason we find a new button to play with.

Seven-way traction control system

Nestled in the lower regions of the steering wheel is a button with a black and white checkered flag. This activates the R8 GT’s so-called Torque Rear mode, a seven-way traction control system that allows you to determine exactly how far the car can go before the computers begin a rescue operation.

Now Audi’s choice to make the R8 GT a rear-wheel drive suddenly feels logical. This car is a real hooligan with 620 horsepower on the rear wheels. You’re given seven levels of help to contend with, as you learn along the way if you’re as handy as you thought you were.

No, Audi’s system is ultimately not as smart as Ferrari’s groundbreaking and almost creepy Side Slip Angle Control. In addition, all interventions are invisible, making it feel as if it was you who just performed that enormous drift in front of a frenzied audience. Your guardian angels never get in the way of your ego.

Final verdict of the Audi R8 GT

In the R8 GT you can feel through your seat with your bum that your binary fairy godmother is constantly actively polishing the rough edges of your lack of talent. And you can smell the overworked brakes as you stumble out of the car after a few laps. Rounds, yes. Because of course this kind of behavior is only appropriate on a closed circuit. It wouldn’t occur to you to use such a system on public roads, would it?

Specifications of the Audi R8 GT (2023)

engine

5,204 cc

V10

620 hp @ 8,250 rpm

565 Nm @ 6,400 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

7v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds

top 325 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.0 l/100km

340 g/km CO2 G label

Dimensions

4,426×1,940x

1,140 mm (lxwxh)

2,650mm (wheelbase)

1,570 kilograms

83 l (petrol)

112 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 250,000 (NL) – excl.

€227,500 (B)