Audi Quattro Cup, one of the benchmark amateur circuits in Spain, returns to the Region of Murcia with the firm support of Huertas Motor. Despite the rain the day before it was held, the championship was able to develop successfully thanks to the efforts of all the staff of the Altorreal Golf Club, and the organization of the concessionaire, who left the course in optimal conditions.

The test, which once again brought together the best golfers in a day that combined sport and motor, was played in pairs under the greensome stableford modality. Altorreal club members, clients, fans and visitors also had the opportunity to attend and enjoy the skills of the players.

This new edition, marked by the quality and commitment of Huertas Motor to offer the best experience, took place in a day in the morning and another in the afternoon, ending with the delivery of various prizes and recognitions to the participants.

Audi’s RS range shines on the Altorreal golf course



Throughout the tournament attendees had the opportunity to see the impressive RS range. Specifically, the brand exhibited the TT RS, RS6, RS5, RS Q3, RS3, SQ8 and Q7. All of them shone on the golf course thanks to their unique sporty style.

Some of the common features that distinguish all these models are their unique design stylistic elements, such as sporty front and rear bumpers, rear diffusers and exhaust systems. Inside, it has seats with greater lateral support and exclusive carbon fiber details. Each model in this series is developed with the goal of delivering exceptional performance and an unforgettable driving experience.

Equipped with high-performance engines, they feature the latest technology such as direct fuel injection, turbocharging and four-wheel drive systems to maximize power.

Prizes and raffles for all players



The Audi brand and the Huertas Motor dealership came together to award various prizes, in three different categories, with the aim of recognizing the fans and followers of the circuit. This also allowed all attendees to have the chance to compete and aspire to take a well-deserved recognition. Among the gifts offered, he highlighted the raffle for an electric scooter from the German manufacturer, whose value exceeds 2,000 euros.