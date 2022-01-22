The debut of the new is approaching Audi Q9, the SUV that the car manufacturer with the four rings should launch only on the Chinese market. Waiting to understand exactly when it will be revealed in all its details, the crossover of the German company was immortalized wearing a camouflage livery during winter tests: different production specifications mounted on the tested prototypes, on all the back light signature characterized by lights divided into three sections. Elsewhere, the smaller front grille stands out compared to what could have been foreseen.

According to the latest rumors reported by Carscoops, the new Audi Q9 will be based on a modified version of the MQB platform, used on Volkswagen Atlas. If this solution is confirmed, the SUV of the car manufacturer with the four rings could be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, capable of delivering 235 hp of maximum power, or alternatively with a 3.6-liter V6 from 276. CV, in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Doubts also about the type of traction that will be offered: Audi has yet to decide whether to opt for the integral one or for the front one. As said, this model was mainly designed for China, and should therefore not be sold in Europe or the United States. However, it cannot be ruled out that Audi will change its mind in the future.