Audi’s mission to confuse us as much as possible with their naming strategy continues unabated with this kid here, the new Q8 e-tron. It has nothing to do with the existing petrol, diesel and hybrid Q8, but is a (very) solid facelift of the brand’s first fully electric car: the SUV then simply called e-tron, which was launched in 2019. introduced. Are you still there? It’s probably easier just to think of it as the rival of the Mercedes EQE and the BMW iX.

And that’s also a great way to start, because compared to those two, the Audi is a sculpted lingerie model. Beautiful proportions, an attractive front where the grille is now fused with the headlights and the almost obligatory continuous band of LED lights at the rear.

Why you better grab the other Q8 e-tron

For an even higher score in terms of style, go for the Sportback version with its wavy roofline, as we drove. At least, you would think so. But no: you don’t want to be that person. The Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron tries very hard to be a coupe-like variation on the traditional SUV shape, but that leads to very sought-after and therefore clumsy design antics. Rather grab the ‘regular’ SUV.

The great Achilles’ heel of the original e-tron was its meager range. More than 400 kilometers were promised, of which only 320 kilometers were achieved in the real world. That problem has been addressed here. The entry-level model, the ’50’ with 340 hp, already has a battery of 95 kWh, good for a range of 452 kilometers in the SUV and even 467 kilometers in the slightly slippery Sportback. Our 55 has 408 hp and a larger battery pack of 114 kWh with a range of 541 kilometers. Where Mercedes mainly focuses on efficiency, Audi simply throws in some more kWh.

What does the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron cost?

The prices of the Sportback start at 73,785 euros (in Belgium at 81,230 euros, but it then has the Advanced trim level; that version costs 79,985 euros in the Netherlands) and continue to 95,685 euros (96,140 euros in Belgium) for the 55 S- Edition. On paper, the 55, although it’s about 12 grand more expensive, is the best choice thanks to its longer range, and it turns out to be true in practice.

While the actual range is certainly somewhere around 400 kilometers in cold Benelux conditions and it never feels as fast as the 0-to-100 time of 5.6 seconds suggests, performance and range are now at the level that fits with a large, expensive premium e-SUV.

What’s it like to drive with camera mirrors?

This certainly applies to the interior, which is almost bursting at the seams with the screens and takes some getting used to, but feels extremely solid and excellently built. A little warning is in order: even if you’re such a tech nerd, stay away from the optional camera wing mirrors. They are difficult to set up, the field of view is much smaller because you no longer have to see light next to you and the adjustment your eyes need to look at a small screen from the road is annoying.

Audi will tell you all about it torque vectoring and better dynamics to try to chat you up in the 504bhp three-engined SQ8. Don’t fall for that. This is a thick 2,500 kilos of a car that you will never throw and throw.

It is a perfect travel car, comfortable, insulating and quiet. A safe bet that is easy to live with, if your wallet is big enough. We would prefer it to the Mercedes or BMW.

Specifications of the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 S Edition (2023)

engine

2 electric motors

408 hp

664 Nm

114 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

20.7kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

541km (WLTP)

Loading time

11.5 hours at 7 kW

31 min. at 170 kW (80 %)

Dimensions

4,915 x 1,937 x 1,690 mm (lxwxh)

2,928mm (wheelbase)

2,585 kilograms

528 / 1,567 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 95,685 (NL)

€96,140 (B) – S Line