Audi presented the first e-tron in Los Angeles five years ago, a model that advanced the electric vision of the brand with the four rings. Now the Q8 e3-tron arrives at dealerships, showing the evolution towards the electric future that the German consortium has set for itself and which aims to stop manufacturing combustion vehicles in 2033.

The new Audi Q8 e-tron comes with two types of bodywork, the SUV and the Sportback, which presents a more ‘coupe’ silhouette, in addition to doing so with three engines (250 kW/340 hp, 300 kW/408 hp and 370 kW /503 hp). The price of this model starts at 84,610 euros.

The nuances between the three engines start with the Q8 50 e-tron, which is the most basic, and which has a motor on the front axle and another on the rear that generate a system power of 250 kW and a maximum torque of 664 Nm. The WLTP autonomy for this version is up to 486 kilometers for the SUV finish; and up to 501 kilometers in the Sportback.

The Q8 55 e-tron finish also mounts two engines that deliver up to 300 kW, with 664 Nm of maximum torque. The WLTP autonomy in this case is up to 575 kilometers for the SUV, and up to 595 kilometers for the Sportback. Top speed in the Q8 50 e-tron and Q8 55 e-tron is limited to 200 km/h.

The top-of-the-range versions are the Audi SQ8 e-tron and the SQ8 Sportback e-tron, powered by three engines offering a system power of 370 kW and a maximum torque of 973 Nm. The autonomy in the S models is up to 465 kilometers for the SUV and up to 483 in the Sportback. The maximum speed is limited in these versions to 210 km/h.

The driving sensations, beyond the 100% electric propulsion system, do not leave the driver indifferent. On the one hand, there is the immediate response to the demand when touching the accelerator and, on the other, its magnificent capacity to recover energy on descents and braking. A recharging system that takes advantage of the energy from braking and leaves the on-board computer as a liar.

During the test on the roads of the Basque Country and Cantabria we left with 300 kilometers of autonomy on the screen. Well, after traveling more than 150 kilometers we arrived at our destination and the computer indicated that there was still autonomy to travel another 260 kilometers. In between, routes by motorway and mountain roads with 360 degree curves, as well as descents and ascents with considerable slopes. A layout in which in some sections the autonomy that it offered a few kilometers before improved.

The Audi Q8 e-tron conveys security as soon as it is seen. Its robust presence, with muscular wheel arches and its dimensions impress. A sensation that is confirmed behind the wheel, as we were able to see in the test drive in the Basque Country, where it showed great balance on all types of tracks, whether in urban areas with dense traffic or on winding roads. This feeling of security is greatly helped by its important technological load, such as the steering control system to maintain balance when attacking the most complicated mountain curves, where the instantaneous power delivered by the electric motor helps a lot.

Another of the great aids that are appreciated during transit over uneven terrain is the adaptive air suspension, with software that, thanks to the ESC electronic stabilization control system, further reinforces these characteristics, which is noticeable both in daily driving situations as when the electric SUV is pushed to the limit.

In its configuration, by default the Audi Q8 e-tron has a ground clearance of 172 mm. The ride height can be adjusted over a total range of 76mm. On the road it is reduced by up to 26 mm, which improves stability and aerodynamics at high speeds, thus improving autonomy. If the driver selects the “offroad” mode in Audi drive select, the ground clearance is increased by 35 mm compared to the standard height; For particularly rough and uneven terrain, the body can be raised an additional 15mm. Together with the 14-degree approach angle of the body and the 20-degree departure angle in offroad configuration, the Audi Q8 e-tron is well prepared for driving on tracks and roads. In this mode, the breakover angle of the electric SUV is 14 degrees.

Most often, however, customers drive the Audi Q8 e-tron on the road, where the air suspension with damper control shows its full potential.

car interior



FP







It is integrated into the electronic platform of the chassis and into the management of Audi drive select. The central chassis control unit individually manages the dampers at each wheel in millisecond intervals based on road conditions, driving style and the mode set by the driver in the Audi drive select dynamic driving system.

In the “auto” profile it offers a great balance. With the “comfort” setting, the shock absorbers provide a relaxed ride even on rough roads. For dynamic driving, especially on winding roads, like the ones we enjoyed during the ascent to Mirador del Río in Lanzarote, the most suitable profile is the “dynamic”, which lowers the air suspension by 13mm. and modifies the characteristic curves of the damping and accelerator pedal, as well as the characteristics of the steering. Compared to the previous model, there is greater differentiation between the various driving modes.

Greater agility thanks to more direct steering



The progressive steering, which is part of the standard equipment of the Audi Q8 e-tron, has received significant modifications. The steering gear ratio has been lowered for a much more direct response to even small steering wheel movements. This provides greater control over the car for effortless and precise maneuvering through corners, where the car feels more agile, despite its size and weight. The Audi Q8 e-tron enters turns spontaneously, without understeer, and remains neutral for a long time even at high speeds. At low speeds, steering assistance is increased, thus adapting to each driving situation.

The effect of this more direct gear ratio (14.6 vs. 15.8 on the previous model) is enhanced by a stiffer front axle bearing, which applies steering movements to the wheels more directly, improving also precision. Audi has optimized the tuning of the air suspension to adapt the vertical adjustment to lateral movements, which means that the dampers contribute to the control of body movements favoring agility. The vehicle also feels more stable, as the body moves less. Similarly, the ESC system has been tuned to increase dynamism, allowing more room for maneuver in dynamic driving situations, something particularly noticeable in very tight corners.

Low center of gravity and ideal weight distribution



Despite its tall body, the Audi Q8 e-tron has a low center of gravity, similar to that of a luxury saloon. Ideally adapted to the dimensions of the car and in the shape of a flat and wide block, the high-voltage battery system is located on the floor of the passenger compartment, between the axles. This lowers the center of gravity and, at the same time, the weight distribution on the axles is perfectly balanced, with a ratio of almost 50:50. The front and rear axles feature a 5-link suspension design for ideal absorption of longitudinal and lateral forces. Laterally the bushings show a firm and sporty fit, while in the longitudinal direction they are soft and soft, which guarantees an increase in comfort as well as increased driving dynamics.

The 19-inch aerodynamic wheels are equipped with 255/55 tires that are characterized by their low rolling resistance without compromising driving and braking performance. 21-inch wheels with optimized rolling resistance tires are new. For its part, the SQ8 e-tron uses the combination of larger wheels, with 22-inch wheels and tires with a width of 285 mm.

Aerodynamics: optimized to detail



In electric cars, weight is not the only factor that determines consumption values ​​and autonomy. The increased mass of the vehicle, due mainly to the heavy high-voltage battery, translates into a greater ability to recover electricity through the braking and deceleration energy recovery system. For this reason, urban traffic is not the biggest challenge for electric cars, since stop-and-go driving puts a lot of electricity back into the battery. The biggest challenge comes when driving on the road, since air resistance increases exponentially with speed. For this reason, during the development of the Audi Q8 e-tron, aerodynamics has been a top priority, which has allowed the drag coefficient cx to be reduced from 0.26 to 0.24 in the Q8 Sportback e-tron and from 0.28 to 0.27 in the Q8 e-tron.

Finishes and prices

The entry version for the Spanish market is the Advanced edition, with a price of 84,610 euros in the case of the Q8 e-tron 50; and 94,610 euros for the Q8 e-tron 55. The Sportback versions have a surcharge of 2,500 euros for the same engine and equipment with respect to the SUV body.



Audi Q8 e-tron



FP



Data sheet



Motors: Electric of 250 kW (340 CV), 300 kW (408 CV) and 370 kW (503 CV) Measurements (length/width/height in meters): 4.95 / 1.937 / 1.633 Top speed: 210km/h Autonomy: up to 595 kilometers Price: From 84,610 euros

The Advanced edition is fully equipped as standard, including MMI Navigation plus with MMI touch response, rear view camera, Audi virtual cockpit plus, Audi sound system, electric front seats with memory in the driver’s seat, electric dimming mirrors with memory, adaptive air suspension, leatherette upholstery, rear side airbags and 19-inch wheels. The safety systems include Audi pre sense basic, Audi pre sense front and lane departure warning with emergency assist. This edition includes the mode 3 cable for public charging up to 22kW and the e-tron charging compact system up to 11kW (both in alternating current) as standard.

The S line edition adds the S line exterior, the S line interior package, sports air suspension, Audi phone box light, dashboard and lower interior elements in synthetic leather, multifunction leather sports steering wheel and 19-inch wheels in Aero design. Also standard is the City assistant package, which includes the lane departure warning system, Audi pre sense 360°, rear cross traffic warning, side traffic warning and junction assist. The premium for the S line edition is 5,500 euros compared to the Advanced.

Optionally, customers will be able to select three complete equipment packages, called Comfort, Premium and Black, available for both the SUV and the Sportback.

The Comfort package, which is priced at 5,980 euros, includes Audi Matrix LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof, a comfort key, the Tour assistant package, Audi phone boxa second AC charging port on the passenger side, the new Singleframe light grill, heated seats or the Audi connect key, among other elements.

The Premium package, which can only be requested with the S line edition and is priced at 9,020 euros, adds to the elements of the Comfort package the complete package of assistants, which includes the package of parking assistants plus, four-zone climate control, head-up display and the ambient lighting package plus. As for the Black package, focused on enhancing the exterior design of the vehicle, it includes 21″ Audi Sport wheels, darkened rear windows, black mirror housings, black roof bars and the black plus style package, with a additional price of 2,510 euros.