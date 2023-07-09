Audi called their first electric car the e-tron, because it was so nice and futuristic spacy sounded. But then they suddenly started calling all their electric cars e-tron, and if that wasn’t confusing enough, the original e-tron now has a nerdy facelift and a new name: Q8 e-tron. But wait a minute: didn’t that name already exist, for another model, with a combustion engine?

Of course. We know it again in particular from that blazing fast RS Q8. But that’s a different model from now on, or something like that. Audi thinks that over time we will get used to the fact that the old e-tron is now called Q8. We hope so for them, but it will probably take some getting used to. And what the old Q8 will be called is also a nice question.

How Audi has tried to save weight on the Q8 e-tron

Back to the new Q8. The exterior has gotten a wee bit flashier, with some fancy options for the grille and bumpers, the interior looks mostly the same, and some tweaks have been made here and there to save a tiny bit of weight. An Audi engineer carefully waved a celery stick at the e-tron, and that was it.

Range has been improved, thanks to the ditching of the base battery (the version called 50 now comes with an 89kWh one, for 467km), and the largest can now pack 106kWh (taking the 55 Sportback up to 552km away). comes) and through some juggling with the composition of the batteries, more energy can now be drawn from the same size.

The standard Audi Q8 e-tron is already thick

The Q8 e-tron is definitely equipped as an electric flagship – even the base version is designed in such a way that it’s hard to imagine how Audi can ram more nice stuff in to drive the price up a bit (spoiler: that works fine) . You get 20-inch wheels, adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, an electrically opening tailgate, heated electrically adjustable front seats, all the touchscreens you could wish for and 360-degree parking sensors.

The quirky digital side mirrors aren’t standard as long as you don’t go for the top-end; they are a bit of a matter of taste, like olives or going out in a Dutch winter. You might like them, we’re not fond of them.

There is also a lot of space in the electric Q8

There’s plenty of space in the back, you don’t get the feeling that it has lost much because of the tons of batteries hidden under the floor. Even in the Sportback version, with its sloping roofline, there’s a decent amount of headroom for three passengers. Three adults is still a bit crammed, especially because of the legroom limited by the center console, but children are fine.

Sure, the Q8 e-tron is expensive, but it ticks all the boxes for a large premium SUV and you’ll hardly notice you’re driving electric. The Tesla Model X feels like a cowboy hat next to the German three-piece suit that is the Audi Q8 e-tron, and the Jaguar I-Pace is starting to get quite old by now.

The Q8 e-tron feels like a normal Audi, and doesn’t have to pretend to be a spaceship to grab your attention. It’s a refined, imposing family SUV that puts quite an edge on many of its electric rivals.

Specifications of the Audi Q8 e-tron 55 S-Line (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

408 hp

664 Nm

54 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

20.6 kWh/100 km, A label

Range (assignment)

582km (WLTP)

Loading time

6:50 am at 11 kW

00:39 h at 170 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,915 x 1,937 x 1,633 mm (lxwxh)

2,928mm (wheelbase)

2,485 kilograms

569 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 93,285 (NL)

€81,930 (B)