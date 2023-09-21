LIf things don’t go well for a long time, we’ll soon be talking about the leaden era. The German national football team is currently going through one, although the now former coach Hansi Flick is undoubtedly a first-class expert and also leaves a pleasant impression personally. The situation is similar with Audi. The now former CEO Markus Duesmann certainly has good successes, otherwise he would not have been able to climb to this prominent position, but under his aegis the Ingolstadt premium brand has come to a perceived standstill, and above all the much-vaunted lead through technology has turned into a lag behind due to all sorts of things have become the fiercest competitors of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. As a result, the view is somewhat lost on the fine work underground, which is being carried out, and with noticeable success.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The E-Tron, for example, has been attracting customers for four years from a clientele that has turned to electromobility at an early stage and accepts that not everything works perfectly there. The range and charging performance on the one hand, but also the steering and chassis on the other, were rather mediocre in the first edition, which of course cannot be the claim of a brand like Audi. So a facelift is now approaching, which will give the stately SUV the name Q8 in front of the E-Tron.