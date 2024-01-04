L'Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar it is a special and limited edition 99 copies, inspired by the tough Dakar rally raid. Based on the full electric model Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattrostands out for its raised chassis, specific all-terrain tires and decorations that recall the prototype Audi RS Q e-trondesigned for Dakar 2024.

Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar

The Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar is equipped with a 114 kWh battery, two electric motors which provide a total power of 408 HP and a maximum torque of 664 Nm.

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar ford

Thanks to this configuration, it can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 secondswith a self-limited maximum speed of 200 km/h and a range of approx 450 km according to the WLTP cycle.

Off road setup

The Dakar version mounts specific tyres General Grabber AT3 M+S on 18-inch wheels and an increased ground clearance of 65 mm compared to the basic model, with a minimum ground clearance of 220 mm and a wading depth of 300 mm.

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar rear 3/4

Also thanks to “lift” program of the Audi drive select driving dynamics control, the height of the vehicle can be increased further 17 mm (bringing it to +82 mm compared to the Audi Q8 55 e-tron quattro). This allows approach, breakover and departure angles of 21, 19 and 28 degrees respectively, as well as specific adjustment and management of the adaptive air suspension.

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar Q8 e-tron edition Dakar off road Q8 e-tron edition Dakar off road Q8 e-tron edition Dakar on the road Q8 e-tron edition Dakar front 3/4 Q8 e-tron edition Dakar off road Q8 e-tron edition Dakar ford Q8 e-tron edition Dakar rear 3/4 Q8 e-tron edition Dakar cockpit dashboard Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar

Furthermore, as the speed increases, the height of the vehicle decreases gradually compared to the standard configuration: by 15 mm starting from 85 km/h, by a further 17 mm from 100 km/h and by another 13 mm from 120 km/h.

Aesthetically, the car stands out for wider wheel arches (+39 mm compared to the basic model), a Mythos black color and distinctive details such as the projection of the “Dakar edition” writing when the doors are opened. Interior includes S line sports seatsan inclinometer and a roof rack, as well as a number of exclusive design features, such as progressive numbering along the rear pillars.

Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar front 3/4

Standard features include headlamps LED Audi Matrix, S line interior trim in imitation leather and microfibre, a multifunction sports steering wheel and an advanced digital display system. The car is also equipped with driver assistance features, a second connector for AC chargingmulti-colored ambient lighting and virtual exterior mirrors that offer a clear view in different conditions.

The interior of the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar

The electric car can also be configured with an enhanced heating system for the battery and cabin, improving comfort and performance in extreme climatic conditions.

Price, how much does the Q8 e-tron Dakar cost

The price of the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar is 120,000 euros in Germany. In Italy, however, its arrival on the market is expected in the second half of the year.

Photo Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar

