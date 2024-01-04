Dedicated to those who love heart-breaking curves and dirt roads, to those who have a sense of adventure in their blood and dream every day of giving up everything to run off to get involved in the most remote areas of the Earth, possibly deserts. For this group of indomitable enthusiasts, 99 examples of the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar are about to arrive, a car clearly inspired by the model that is about to take part in the 2024 Dakar. Its basis, however, is the Q8 55 e-tron quattro, to which inherits the nominal battery capacity of 114 kWh (106 kWh net), the quattro electric all-wheel drive entrusted to two electron motors – one for each axle – the maximum power of 408 HP and the maximum torque of 664 Nm. Values which allow the car to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds against a self-limited top speed of 200 km/h, all with a range of 450 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. Added to this are the specific General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires with particularly generous shoulder, thanks to which the car can count on an increase, in the standard configuration, of 65 mm in height from the ground, to the advantage of performance far away. from the asphalt. This results in a minimum ground clearance of 220 mm and a wading depth of 300 mm.

Specific equipment

By opting for the “lift” program of the Audi drive select driving dynamics control, off-road performance is further underlined by the possibility of raising the ride height by a further 17 mm (bringing the car to +82 mm compared to the Audi Q8 55 e- tron quattro), from attack, bump and departure angles equal to 21, 19 and 28 degrees respectively, as well as from the specific calibration and management logic of the adaptive pneumatic suspensions. As the speed increases, the suspension gradually lowers compared to the standard setup: by 15 mm starting from 85 km/h, by a further 17 mm from 100 km/h and by another 13 mm from 120 km/h, promoting stability, aerodynamics and autonomy. The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar will arrive in Italy in Mythos black color with single frame in body color, and with a standard equipment that includes Audi Matrix LED headlights with front and rear dynamic turn signals, side windows and the burnished rear window and, in the passenger compartment, the S line interior package with sports seats and Dinamica imitation leather and microfibre upholstery. The price is 130,000 euros.