Audi Phone Box Light Wireless Charging System In this car, Audi phone box light wireless charging system has been given instead of Audi phone box. In the Celebration Edition, the operating buttons come with a matte black finish, while standard models use aluminum buttons.

How different from standard edition? In this edition, standard suspension has been given instead of adaptive suspension which comes with damper control. The standard Audi audio system has been replaced by the Bang & Olufsen audio system in the car.

These Dhansu features also exist The car gets a lot of cool features like HD Matrix LED headlamps, dual touchscreen, haptic response, MMI navigation, Audi virtual cockpit, Audi smartphone interface, panoramic sunroof. Apart from this, the car also has features such as 8 airbags, Ambient Lightning and Audi Park Assistant.

