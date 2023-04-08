Triggers the recall for Audi in the United States. Protagonists of the campaign are some specimens of the SUV Q7, where the heating film used for the front camera placed on the windshield may become hot, especially in low temperature conditions. In the eyes of many, this could be a minor problem, but the car manufacturer with the four rings has reported that among the consequences of this malfunction there is also that of a possible fire inside the car.

19 examples of Q7 involved

Fortunately, there are less than twenty, 19 to be precise, the examples of the SUV of the German company subject to this recall, all built between 25 October 2019 and 20 November of the same year. Audi itself has made it known that on the units of the crossover at risk of fire, the problem would have been caused by an incompatibility between the camera activation software and the heating film being used.

A look at the past

A recall that Audi knows very well: already four years ago, the car manufacturer with the four rings issued a recall for this type of problem. Same problem, but also the same model: also in 2019 the campaign involved the Q7 SUV, in that case, however, in Europe as at the time it was the only market where the updated model was marketed.

Inevitable recall

The defection that led to the latest recall in the United States was discovered on a Q7 example on February 27, an episode that led Audi to realize that some examples of the SUV exported to the USA had not been repaired. In any case, the German brand has announced that it will solve the problem updating the control software for the front camera and replacing the heating element for the same camera: dealers and owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by May 26th.