The Q7, the first member of Audi’s Q family, set the standard for an SUV at its best. The Q8 embodies those same values ​​with a four-door coupe silhouette and extra sporty handling that brings a new thrill to driving. The space of their cabins invites you to enjoy, and both the Q7 and the Q8 offer interior dimensions that improve those of all their rivals in the benchmark measurements.

Inside, the presentation perfectly combines an intuitive technology, easy to use, and the highest quality of materials and finishes. Two 12.3-inch displays, one for instrumentation and one for the system infotainment and navigation, preside over the upper part of the dashboard, with a marked horizontal arrangement that reinforces the feeling of interior width. The efficient voice control system with recognition of everyday language makes it surprisingly easy to access and control any of its functions. A third 8.6-inch touch screen in the center console allows you to control the air conditioning system and various comfort elements.

The inner heartbeat

The most advanced technology in engine and chassis efficiency is available in the two highest representatives of the Q range: the quattro all-wheel drive, the air suspension or the four-wheel steering, which provides an unknown maneuverability in a vehicle of these dimensions, with astonishing precision in curves of all kinds, from the tightest to the fastest. In addition, the Audi drive select makes it easy for the driver to choose between different engine response adjustment profiles, steering, suspension, automatic transmission and electronic aids, from the most comfortable to the most sporty. Even adapt the chassis for driving off-road, which provides different driving experiences at all times.

Audi Q7, space for everything and everyone With one of the largest rooms in its category, the Q7 has up to seven seats that can be modulated to achieve a multitude of combinations and distribute the space between passengers and cargo. With five seats occupied, the trunk offers an impressive 770 liters of capacity, which reaches 1,955 if those in the second row are also lowered. Even with seven passengers it has a more than usable 295 liters. In the case of opting for the version with only five seats, the boot offers 865 liters of capacity.

Another point in which the Q7 and Q8 are a benchmark is their acoustic and rolling comfort. The insulation of the cabin reaches levels similar to those of an electric vehicle, due to the silence that is enjoyed in its spacious interior, equipped with the most advanced technologies. The most avant-garde driver assistance systems put their level of safety and comfort far above what is already common, even among the most prestigious segments.

The Q7 and Q8 offer a wide range of powertrains that adapt to any driver profile: diesel, gasoline and plug-in hybrid, with powers between 231 and 507 horsepower and labels C, ECO and ZERO. Engines with surprising efficiency despite their high power, which achieve as low consumption as those of the TFSIe plug-in hybrid versions, from 2.9 liters. All TDIs have a 48-volt hybridization system that allows them to enjoy the ECO label.

Special editions, without giving up anything

All Audi Q7 and Q8 with any of their engines, including the SQ7 and SQ8, can be ordered in the special edition plus, which adds important extra equipment to the S Line and Black Line finishes.

S Line plus. The standard equipment includes Matrix LED headlights, panoramic roof, power front seats with memory and power-folding exterior mirrors with function. In addition, it includes the City assistants package – intersection assistant, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, door opening assistant exit warning, the rear cross traffic assistant and the parking assistant plus, which allows you to park the vehicle at the push of a button, as well as to park it automatically under the careful supervision of the driver—, and the Audi Pre sense 360º of integral safety, which activates all protective measures against a possible collision.

· Black line plus. In addition to all of the above, add the Tour assistants package – adaptive cruise assistant that automatically maintains speed, safe distance and centering in the lane, efficiency assistant that decelerates and accelerates the vehicle based on the information of the sensors, navigation data and traffic signs, Dodge Assist, Turn Assist and emergency assist. The S sports seats with Valcona leather upholstery and diamond stitching, the plus rear bench seat, the heated steering wheel and the ambient and surround lighting package complete the extraordinary technological and comfort features of this special edition.

Audi SQ7 and SQ8, sportiness on another level

The V8 4.0 TFSI 507 horsepower engine provides a level of performance unknown in an SUV of these characteristics. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.1 seconds, its exceptional powertrain and fine-tuned chassis with air suspension and all-wheel steering, both standard, take comfort and sporty handling to a new dimension. : The driver can choose at any time how he wants to enjoy the SQ7 and SQ8.