Audi looks to the future with a very precise point of arrival: the electric. The four-ringed car manufacturer continues to say it is convinced that the transition will happen, even if it may be slower than one might have imagined. For this last reason, Audi is continuing to push forward with the development of models equipped with ICE technology, which however only represent the past and the present and are unlikely to play a leading role in the long-term future.

The importance of the new Audi Q6 e-tron

On the subject of electrification, in recent days we had the opportunity to road test the new Audi Q6 e-tron, which the German brand itself has defined as a technical and technological arrival point of the company. “The Q6 e-tron is defined by Audi’s ability to make cars and a technological evolution that translates into driving pleasure. – said Massimiliano Lo Bosco, Press & PR Audi Italia – Our new models boast improved performance thanks to a important investment based on two platforms: PPE for electric, PPC for thermal. They are based on the same digital architecture, and give life to models such as the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron in the first case, the Q5 and A5 in the second. Now our focus is on the Q6 e-tron, which is based on four pillars: dynamics, performance, comfort and digitalization”.

Towards an electric future

Let’s say that at the moment the new Q6 e-tron represents a bit of the last act of this strategy implemented by Audi. The car manufacturer with the four rings is not hiding behind a finger and knows that a small slip ahead of the timing of the transition to fully electric mobility. At the same time, she says she is convinced that electric has only pros if applied in the right way, for this reason does not intend to take any steps backwards on its zero-emission range. Led, at the moment, by the new Q6 e-tron.

One of the most beautiful driving Audis ever

“With the new Q6 e-tron, electric technology is brought to a new level top level thanks to Audi’s ability to make cars – added Riccardo Petesse, Product Manager Q6 e-tron – This model is the direct expression of avant-garde and technology, and is based on the PPE platform, which is efficient and technologically advanced, and is able to accommodate different models from different segments. It is an extremely pleasant car to drive, which finds one of its strong points in the precision of its driving dynamics: for us it is one of the most beautiful driving Audis everwith energy recovery reaching up to 95% of daily decelerations. And the range is very simple: three trims in total, with a gap of 3,500 euros between one trim and another”.