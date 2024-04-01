World premiere debut in front of the general public for the new Audi Q6 e-tron, the new electric SUV from the Four Rings brand. The new model will be shown during the Milan Design Week 2024 in the Audi House of Progress, the creative hub of the Ingolstadt brand which returns to occupy the evocative spaces of the Portrait Milano in Corso Venezia 11. Inside, enthusiasts and visitors will be able to discover the highlights of the Audi Q6 e-tron, on display for the Fuorisalone del Mobile until 28 April.

A new era with the Audi Q6 e-tron

The new Audi Q6 e-tron, the new electron SUV of the German brand, is positioned between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, taking advantage of the new high-profile platform, the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) also shared with the new Porsche Electric Macan. The first deliveries of the new Audi Q6 e-tron will begin in the summer, with orders open from the end of March/beginning of April, with the price for Italy set at 79,500 euros for the traditional version while for the SQ6 the price list will start from 97,200 euros.

Size and design

The new Q6 e-tron has very short overhangs, thanks to the specific electric platform, with a length of 4.77 metres, 15 cm less than the Q8 e-tron and 20 cm more than the Q4 e-tron, a front of a pitch of 2.89 metres. Boot capacity varies from 526 to 1,529 litres, with an additional 64 liters coming from the front frunk. The wheels vary in size from 18 to 21'', with the new OLED headlights that transmit a customizable light signature via the multimedia system as well as offering the possibility of communicating with other cars via specific symbols.

Powertrain and charging

At launch, the Audi Q6 e-tron will be available with two powertrain options equipped with quattro electric all-wheel drive: a version with a 387 HP engine and 535 Nm of torque which guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h and a sporty Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro variant with a unit capable of offering 517 HP and 820 Nm in boost mode, with 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 230 km/h. Two variants with rear-wheel drive will also debut in the coming months, a long range and a standard range. Thanks to the 800 Volt architecture and compatibility with DC infrastructures up to 270 kW, it is possible to recover 255 km of autonomy in ten minutes at an HPC station.