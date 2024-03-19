The Quattro Anelli electric range is completed. The veils have officially been removed from the Audi Q6 e-tron, the new electron SUV of the German brand which is positioned between the Q4 e-tron and Q8 e-tron, taking advantage of the new high profile platform, the shared PPE (Premium Platform Electric) also with the new electric Porsche Macan. The first deliveries of the new Audi Q6 e-tron will begin in the summer, with orders open from the end of March/beginning of April, with the price for Italy set at 79,500 euros for the traditional version while for the SQ6 the price list will start from 97,200 euros.

Aud Q6 e-tron design

From a stylistic point of view, on the new Four Rings SUV we find a closed grille which highlights the stylistic features introduced by the brand on all the latest models, with a well-marked sense of elegance and muscularity. The new Q6 e-tron also has very short overhangs, thanks to the specific platform for electric vehicles, with a length of 4.77 metres, 15 cm less than the Q8 e-tron and 20 cm more than the Q4 e-tron, compared to a wheelbase of 2.89 metres. Boot capacity varies from 526 to 1,529 litres, with an additional 64 liters coming from the front frunk. The wheels vary in size from 18 to 21'', with the new OLED headlights that transmit a customizable light signature via the multimedia system as well as offering the possibility of communicating with other cars via specific symbols.

Interior

The digital dashboard is characterized by a double curved screen consisting of the 11.9'' instrument panel and a 14.5'' central touch display. Added to these is the head-up display with augmented reality and a third screen in front of the passenger which can be dimmed to avoid any distractions for the driver. The infotainment system is based on Google Automotive with the possibility of selecting battery preconditioning and using the trip planner which provides information on charging times, the type of infrastructure and any status of the columns (free or occupied). The materials for the interior upholstery are refined, both on the traditional Q6 and on the SQ6 e-tron, with the use of eco-leather and dynamic microfibre as well as processed plastics.

Engine, autonomy and charging

At launch, the Audi Q6 e-tron will be available with two powertrain options equipped with quattro electric all-wheel drive: a version with a 387 HP engine and 535 Nm of torque which guarantee a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h and a sporty Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro variant with a unit capable of offering 517 HP and 820 Nm in boost mode, with 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 230 km/h. Two variants with rear-wheel drive will also debut in the coming months, a long range and a standard range. Thanks to the 800 Volt architecture and compatibility with DC infrastructures up to 270 kW, it is possible to recover 255 km of autonomy in ten minutes at an HPC station. The state of charge goes from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes. We then find the Plug & Charge function as standard at the IONITY and ewiva stations. Charging in alternating current takes place with powers up to 11 kW (at a later stage it will reach up to 22 kW).