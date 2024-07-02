The essentials are invisible. The Audi designers must have taken inspiration from the little prince. Here comes the latest electric technology, the first model with a completely newly developed drive and no one turns around when we drive out. No one asks what it is either. You can hear and see at first glance that it is an electric SUV from Audi, which, at almost 4.80 meters long, two meters wide and 1.65 meters high, fits seamlessly between the compact Q4 and the huge Q8.