With the new Q6 e-tron, Audi has set itself a fundamental goal: to eliminate charging anxiety once and for all. And so it has worked intensively on the battery, range and charging capacity of its new electric SUV with rather impressive results. interesting: it boasts a range of over 640 km on a single charge, and enjoys a charging power up to 270 kW, and hides under the hood an 800 Volt 100 kWh battery that can be recharged up to 260 km of range in just 10 minutes.

The battery of the Audi Q6 e-tron

Further focus on the battery: it is made up of 12 modules, each with 15 prismatic cells connected in series, for a total of 180 cells overall. As rightly pointed out by Audi, less modules means less space for installation, less weight and the possibility of being integrated more efficiently into both the vehicle structure and the cooling system, thus reducing the amount of high voltage connectors and consequently the dispersion phenomena. A mention also for the chemical composition of the battery of the new Audi Q6 e-tron: in fact, the ratio between nickel, cobalt and manganese inside the cells is 8:1:1, for an optimal balance between energy density and charging performance.

Record-breaking charging capacity

We were talking about the great charging capabilities of the new Audi Q6 e-tron. Thanks to the voltage of 800 Volts and DC charging power of up to 270 kWa benchmark for the category, the electric SUV from the four-ring manufacturer restores up to 260 km of autonomy in just 10 minutes at an HPC station, and the charge status goes from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. Still speaking of charging, an important role is played by the “bank charge“, which provides for the 800 Volt battery to be divided into two accumulators with the same voltage that can be recharged in parallel with powers of up to 135 kW.

800-volt high voltage system

Winning services

Among the many services that can be combined with the new Audi Q6 e-tron, there are two that stand out from the others. These are “e-tron power on demand” And “Plug & Charge“: the first is the “on demand on location charging” service from Audi provided by E-GAP which charges in fast mode with power up to 90 kW, while with the second it is sufficient to identify the public HPC charging stations belonging to the IONITY or ewiva networks using the e-tron trip planner and then connect the charging cable. Regarding this function, we remind you that it is included in all the charging service tariff plans. Audi chargingactive in 29 European countries and thanks to which it is possible to access 700,000 charging points in Europe, of which over 45,000 in Italy: of the latter, over 3,200 have power equal to or greater than 100 kW, and 1,000 boast the Plug & Charge function.