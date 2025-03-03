Audi Q6 e-tron: Everything too much

Since he presented his first entirely electric model, then called e-tron without further ado SurnameAudi has traveled a long way to improve all fields, starting with the main vehicles of this class, such as the efficiency of its battery technology. If that car is compared with the current Q6 e-tron, which we have been able to drive a few days ago, the distance is simply sidereal in terms of refinement and driving dynamics.

We do not want to delay in excess detailing the arsenal of technology of all kinds that incorporates (or can incorporate) the Audi electric SUV, since you can read them if you wish in the following article. But we do want to mention the work done in lighting in the leading versions of the range, even if only as a sample of the level of car we are.

In the cabin, the most outstanding is the interactive light, capable of functioning as Intermittent intermittent or as notice that the vehicle that precedes us has suddenly stopped. This luminous band is part of a large wrapping (softrap) that extends from the doors to the central console forming a more cozy space for driver and companion.

On the outside, the OLED rear lights, in addition to very colorful, fulfill security committees, such as warning of our presence when another car is approaching or the appearance of a potential danger on the road (works, accidents …), or pointing out that we are ready to leave the vehicle.

The driving dynamics of Q6 e-tron greatly improves that of the first e-tron. Especially, it is much more agile even in its conventional variants (understanding by such those that do not carry pneumatic suspension), which have an effective selective frequency cushion that, briefly, softens the tarado to pass through broken or irregular asphalt and is firm in the rest of the conditions.

Of the four main versions offered by Audi, we have led the most powerful third (only below the SQ6 e-tron), equipped with two electric motors that add 443 horses and allow you to have four wheel drive Quattro. To get an idea of ​​the potential for such a machine it will be enough to point out that it reaches 100 km/h from standing in less than 6 seconds, which is no small thing for a car that is around 2,400 kilos of weight.

The Q6 battery is 100 kWh in all configurations except in the most basic (which carries it from 83 kWh) and, thanks to the 800 volt architecture of the platform on which the vehicle is built, admit powers of up to 270 kW in rapid recharge. Ideally, at a point of these characteristics, 80% of the electricity can be recovered at a stop of just 21 minutes.





Shock with Physics

On paper, all this grandiloquent data exercise some fascination, especially when accompanied by the vision of a vehicle that is not only large and imposing, but also very graceful from the aesthetic point of view. However, bulky figures usually carry certain inconveniences, especially when they are related to physics.

The problem here is none other than the almost two and a half tons indicated above, which complicate greatly consumption records. Of course, the approximately 17 kWh/100 km that homologate this version Quattro They have been far from our reach in a normal and even calm driving.

Because we are precise, it has been impossible for us to get out of the 23 kWh/100 km in the usual route we perform with all cars; Of course, on quite cold days. The consequence is obvious as regards the autonomy between recharges that can be achieved: instead of the 620 kilometers achieved in the mandatory WLTP cycle, you can hardly reach 400 km in real conditions, already high speed on highway or highway should be prepared to stop every 300.

The weight is only one of the problems of Q6 e-tron if we talk about efficiency. If we put it in relation, for example, with its most assimilable little brother, the Q4 Sportback e-tron 55 quattro (which we will talk to you in more detail on the nearby dates), we observe that it is smaller and slight, it has a better CX coefficient (0.27, compared to 0.30 of the Q6) and a more favorable resistance factor (0.69 vs.. 0.82), and with 340 horses it is not that it goes precisely fair power …

Consequently, although the official energy consumption of one and another model is not far away, in the Q4 e-tron it is much easier to approach that figure (16.5 kWh/100 km in its precise case) and, therefore, the real autonomy is closer to the 530 km that theoretically it is possible to travel before the recharge.

To be fair, it should clarify that we have compared here our Model with the q4 e-tron of sportback body, more aerodynamics, but simply because it is the one we have tried just after that and we have it the most cool. In a very short time, the Q6 e-tron will have its own Sportback variant, which will undoubtedly see its records slightly improved with respect to this SUV version, say, conventional.





For the rest, we must not lose sight of the extra space that the Q6 has, which measures 4.77 meters in length, particularly in the rear seats. Nor do we forget differential details such as the supplementary load space that is enjoyed under the hood, no less than 64 liters to add to the 526 of the conventional trunk. In that compartment not only the load cable, but even a travel bag or a small cabin suitcase.

In a matter of prices, the Q6 e-tron costs from 71,710 euros in its single engine, 292 hp, and 83 kWh battery. The Performance versions, 326 hp and 100 kW battery, start from 76,420 euros.

As for the Quattro models, two engines, 443 hp and this last battery, cost 79,990 euros in Advanced finish and 87,980 in the S line we have tried. On the cusp of the range the SQ6 e-tron quattro, for which the whopping of 104,990 euros must be disbursed.