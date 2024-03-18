DLooking at the registration statistics must hurt anyone who sees themselves as an Audi employee, either because they have professional ties to the four rings or because they sympathize with the brand for other reasons. Because Tesla produces the world's best-selling car with the electric SUV Y, it is aimed at precisely those progressive parts of the middle classes that were previously reached in Ingolstadt with a head start through technology. In the meantime, this seemed to have been completely lost due to the multiple postponements of new models. Now the brand is launching a counterattack, initiated by the premiere of the Q6 E-Tron, like the Y, a battery car in the guise of an SUV with a length of 4.77 and a height of 1.65 meters offers similar dimensions. The Tesla is only two centimeters shorter and three lower.

In order to transform from the hunted to the hunter, Audi relies on classic virtues. Just a few minutes of sitting in the Q6 E-Tron allows you to feel the difference between the perfectionism of German engineers and the “good enough” that applies across the Atlantic. Flawless workmanship, even where fabrics are made from recycled plastic bottles, finely placed stitches in the nappa leather, a driver-centered curvy display integrated into what was once called the dashboard, everything fits together. The additional head-up display appears to float at least nine meters away in front of the driver and shows the way. The navigation reliably listens to every word and calculates the route to the destination in seconds, including charging stops. The fact that the car should temporarily take the initiative and suggest a seat massage on longer motorway journeys, for example, should be understood as a bon mot.