Audi is in the process of reinventing itself. It’s supposed to start next year, but the start-up there is characterized by an astonishing lack of innovation. The Ingolstadt-based company is working on a new range that is divided into models with a combustion engine and those with an electric drive. Because of this, the model designations are also changed, the A4, for example, becomes the A5, the A6 becomes the A7, whether that goes down better with customers, well, yes. However, a need for action towards new clarity can be seen, our test copy is called the Q5 S-Line 45 TFSI Quattro S-Tronic.

Behind it hide a gasoline engine, 265 horses and the ambivalent feeling of getting into, shall we say, a mature car. The medium-sized SUV is the perfect fit for every day, plenty of space for work and leisure, solid driving characteristics with reassuring reserves and an acceptable 9.0 liter test consumption, which would of course be undercut by the diesel in terms of torque, but that is largely unloved snow from yesterday. There are puzzle-free buttons and dials for everything important, and we’re right in the middle of the meaning crisis.

The interior does almost everything right, it just doesn’t look like the future anymore. As is well known, it relies on touchscreens and screens, which is actually never more practical, actually always more chic. Audi will also develop in this direction, we are quite sure of that, so anyone who feels comfortable in the world of the graying star can confidently strike now.









Checked: Audi Q5

The safe quality that Audi is known for is delivered, an engine room that is sensitive to the gas and shifts unerringly, a sovereign chassis, all-wheel drive for winter or the boat and in general the impression that you can’t go wrong with the decision.

Of course, going to the dealer requires a detour via the banker you trust, because Audi already calls for a self-confident basic tariff that can be easily increased. The items matrix headlights, anthracite black high-sheen wheels, interior S-Line, air suspension and business package alone cost 2,000 to 3,000 euros each. At the end, or rather at the beginning of the relationship, there is around 80,000 euros on the slip. However, nothing will change in these spheres, reinvention or not.