After years of mostly unchallenged Tesla dominance, the challenge is now tough in the luxury electric sector and the massive entry of all German manufacturers makes it very interesting to understand what will happen in the global challenge for battery-powered cars. It is no coincidence that we spoke of the “global challenge” because at the moment electric cars remain cars for the rich and not only for the price: their management requires having garages, other cars available and therefore this is precisely where they are played – for now – the fate of the market.

An example for all

To understand the discourse it is sufficient to simply study the new one Audi Q4 e-tron: glamorous as the most snobbish customers want, well finished and beautiful to drive, often better than their respective petrol or diesel cars. But, above all, it has an almost incredible offer: the machine debuted on the market with this range. Namely the 35 (autonomy of 341 km, power HP/KW 170/125, 160 hourly top speed and price of 46 thousand euros), the 40 (autonomy of 520 km, power HP/KW 204/150, 160 hourly maximum and price of 51,700 euros); the 45 (489 km range, 265/19 HP/KW power, 180 hour maximum speed and price of 54,300 euros); the 50 (autonomy of 487 km, power HP/KW 299/220, maximum speed 180 hours and price of 62,800 euros). All enriched with the usual St. Patrick’s well of options, colors, fittings: there are 17 versions to choose from.

An update has already arrived

And now, with the car still brand new, an update has already arrived which now – on average offers – models that have up to 26 kilometers more with a full tank of energy. That is up to 540 WLTP kilometers per Audi Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron 204 HP And the 265 HP 45 e-tron quattro variant makes its debut, the gateway to Audi’s electric all-wheel drive…

In short, light years from the offer of electric cars from the (non-German) competition which offers very little choice, both in terms of equipment and engines. It is the policy of the Germans, as we know, who fully exploit the infinite possibilities of making economies of scale, something that small builders dream of. To understand, the Q4 e-tron is based on the MEB platform, designed by the Volkswagen group for electric cars and is used, among others, by the ID.3 and ID.4 and by the Skoda Enyaq.

A matter of experience

But there is another important aspect linked to the experience of “making cars” of the great manufacturers, of those who have been doing this job for centuries: tuning. The problem with electric cars – we know – is that they weigh like trucks. But with the ancient art of playing with suspension, set-up and weight distribution, the Q4 e-tron feels like a feather behind the wheel: it is agile, fast, and offers an extraordinarily smooth ride. And ride comfort is also incredibly good, with no jumps on bumps and dry responses on potholes. Always provided you don’t go overboard with the choice of sporty versions, gigantic rims and low profile tyres. At that point all this huge setup work goes down the drain: We strongly advise against doing such a thing. Finally, we recommend choosing Audi drive select from the optionals, which makes it possible to modify the characteristics of the vehicle according to the desired driving dynamics, choosing from five different modes. Just as the progressive steering should also be chosen among the options, which guarantees a variable ratio based on the steering angle and steering assistance based on speed. Of course, at this point the price list goes up a lot but, for customers of machines of this kind, it is certainly not a problem.

Performance on demand

The choice of what type of acceleration to give the car is also very intelligent: the most powerful – the 50 – goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. We are at the level of a true sports car, but without reaching supercar performance that makes no sense on a five-door hatchback car intended for families. Another sign of automotive experience and maturity. The Q4 e-tron is in fact very spacious, with a nice trunk and also offers a useful compartment hidden in the floor of the load compartment to hide the bulky charging cables.

From the point of view of design, here too many “tricks”: the Q4 e-tron is linked to the tradition of sportiness of the other Audis, therefore it winks at those who appreciate, indeed love, the stylistic choices of the Ingolstadt house. Hence a very incisive front end, a powerful tail, short overhangs and widened mudguards. Lots of sportiness, then underlined by the sloping roof that looks like a coupé. By the way, here – Audi preview – the customer can choose between four light “signatures” for the daytime running lights: one click and the Q4 e-tron changes its gaze.

For the passenger compartment, on the other hand, we are at Audi, with the novelty of having, with respect to the brand’s tradition, a more angular dashboard than usual on which the customizable digital instrumentation and the monitor of the sophisticated multimedia system dominate.

And then, being an electric car (in the end we tend to forget it given the strong “Audi” personality…) the whole chapter of recharging is there with a wide selection of all-inclusive services, with personal assistants, home installation of the smart wallbox and other dedicated services. The e-tron charge Service offers a contract, a card and access to over 200,000 public charging points in 26 European countries. And thanks to the compact e-tron charging system, you can also fill up from home. For a faster recharge, using the fast columns, the machine fills up from 5 to 80% in 29 minutes.