The Audi Q4 e-tron range is updated with the 2025 model year, which brings some new features to the new compact electric SUV. In addition to the new 35 e-tron version that opens the doors of this model to new drivers, some technologies have been integrated to improve the on-board experience.

App Store and faster charging

On the MY2025 Audi Q4 e-tron, charging capacity is improved first of all, with the new version going from 145 kW to 175 kW lin DC of the 45 e-tron versions, a variant that offers a range of up to 577 kilometers WLTP. The app store integration also arrives on board, which allows customers to access the most popular third-party applications directly and intuitively through the MMI multimedia interface. The apps selected by the user range across the areas of music – Amazon Music and Spotify are available, for example – video playback, gaming, navigation, charging and news. They can be installed directly in the MMI, without using a smartphone, and can also be managed using voice control.

ChatGPT on new Audi Q4 e-tron

Artificial intelligence, and in particular the ChatGPT bot, will also be integrated into the online voice assistant on the Q4 e-tron 2025 by the end of the year. This new feature expands the potential for touchless control of vehicles. Audi customers can use their voice to manage infotainment, navigation and climate control functions and, from now on, to ask general questions. The ability to ask for information using natural language makes driving safer, as the driver does not have to take their eyes off the road. ChatGPT is available through the Azure OpenAI Service cloud. The basis for this new function is the Chat Pro application from Cerence Inc., which offers ChatGPT integration at automotive level.