We tried the Audi Q4 e-tronan electric SUV that with the entrance equipment is among the Q3 and Q5 SUVs in terms of prices, making this car a more affordable alternative to conventional petrol or diesel models. Base models are rear-wheel drive and offer just 204 horsepower, while all-wheel drive, dual-engine models offer 265 or 299 horsepower. All engines are combined with the 82 kWh lithium-ion battery which provides the Q4 e-tron with a maximum declared range of 528 kilometers per charge in the WLTP cycle.

Audi Q4 e-tron rear

MEB modular platform

This Audi Q4 e-tron also uses the MEB electric platform of the Volkswagen Group, i.e. the architecture already applied to the models Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4to the SUV Skoda Enyaq and to the sporty hatchback Cupra Born. Naturally, Audi has ensured that the Q4 e-tron has a signature luxury vibe that helps complete a first-rate package.

Audi Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron electric powertrain

Audi Q4 e-tron performance electric motor

Let’s go to technical characteristics of the electric motor fitted to the Audi Q4 e-tron. We start from version 40 a rear wheel drive and engine from 204 horsepower (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque which guarantee a 0-100 sprint in 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Going up a level, you move on to the 195 kW (265 HP) 45 quattro version with double engine, front asynchronous with 162 Nm of torque and synchronous with permanent magnets with 310 Nm. In this case, performance improves with a top speed of 180 km/h , while the start from standstill drops to 6.5 s.

16 Q4 Sp e-tron 50 Vernetzung

In the end the most powerful version, the same one we tested, is the 50 quattro with a total power of 220 kW or 299 horsepower. 0-100 km/h takes 6.2 seconds, while top speed remains unchanged at 180 km/h. There lithium ion battery it is on all versions with 82 kWh of gross capacity and 76.6 kWh of net usable capacity. It can be recharged in AC up to 11 kWwhile it rises to 135 kW in direct current DC also with the Plug & Charge function.

Let’s start to find out what the Audi Q4 e-tron looks like from the outside. On the front we immediately notice that the famous Single Frame grille of Audi is now completely closed, framed by a chrome finish bearing the lettering e-tron. There is an air intake to cool the electrical components, but it is placed at the bottom and of limited dimensions. THE alloy wheels as standard they can be 19 or 20 inches depending on the trim levels.

Audi Q4 e-tron front

Series i Full LED lights front and rear on all versions. Among the options list there is the possibility of having Matrix headlights at the front, or 21″ alloy wheels and adaptive suspension.

The Q4 e-tron is 4.58 meters long, 10 centimeters less than the Q5, the width is 1.86 m, while the height is 1.61 m. L’ground clearance is equal to 18 cm, while the wheelbase is 2.76 metres.

Audi Q4 e-tron side view

The range of Q4 e-tron comprehends five productions (Q4 e-tron, Evo, Business, Business Advance, S line edition). 8 colors are available, 7 of which are metallic, but you can also draw on the customized Audi Exclusive catalogue. The specimen we tested is of the color Blue Geyser Metallic and S line edition set-up with 21″ Sport Aero model rims.

How the Q4 e-tron 50 quattro goes on the road

Let’s start immediately by saying that as soon as you get on the Q4 e-tron, the first impression that catches your eye is its refinement and comfort offering on board. The passenger compartment is decidedly well soundproofed and driving is pleasant, despite the size Medium-large size SUV.

Audi Q4 e-tron road test

Regenerative braking management with paddles on the steering wheel

The car we tested was equipped with steering wheel paddles which allow the driver to manage the level of braking regeneration. Thanks to this system, the car recovers energy which would otherwise be wasted when you lift your foot off the accelerator or brake, helping to increase the overall range of the vehicle. The different settings allow you to find the right level of regeneration to suit your driving style. In addition, intelligent technology in Audi recognizes changes in speed limits and automatically adjusts brake regeneration to match road conditions.

Audi Q4 e-tron digital instrument cluster

Driving modes on the Audi Q4 e-tron

On this electric Audi there are five driving modes selectable thanks to a small selector located on the central tunnel. When turned on, it starts “auto” mode, but you can choose between “comfort” or “efficiency” to maximize autonomy while reducing consumption as much as possible. For lovers of sporty driving there is also the “dynamic” version where the accelerator response will be more decisive and performance will be more incisive from start off and at high speeds.

Audi Q4 e-tron multimedia system

Always welcome the presence of “individual” mode to set the parameters of the various modes as desired, such as steering responsiveness, the accelerator pedal, climate control and suspensions in the case of the adaptive ones.

Audi Q4 e-tron, steering and trim as they go

On the Q4 e-tron the steering is reasonably heavy with a feeling that could be improved, but it is also settable thanks to the various driving modes or configurable as desired on the “individual” one.

Despite the 21-inch wheels thetrim is not too stiff, thanks to the electronic suspensions, while the low center of gravity (due to the position of the battery under the floor) favors a feeling of balance and excellent control when proceeding on winding roads. Growing with the pace, the car is predictable and stable even at motorway speeds.

Audi Q4 e-tron interior

The roll is contained and, despite weighing more than two tons, the car keeps precise cornering. The Q4 e-trons mount 19″ wheels on the basic version and go up to 20″ only on the S line edition. The test car in the top-of-the-range S line edition version is equipped with Continental WinterContact TS 870 winter tyres in size 235/45 R21. As regards consumption, we recorded an average of 17.9 kWh/100 km, while on the motorway consumption rose to 22.9 kWh/100 km.

How is it on board the Audi Q4 e-tron?

Like many other Audi cars, thecockpit of the Q4 e-tron it represents an excellent technological showcase of the latest Audi gadgets; however it also has some unique features, such as the square steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. The production version of the Q4 e-tron, unlike the concept, offers five seats. Interior passenger space is similar to that of the Q5, while cargo space is less generous.

Audi Q4 e-tron front seats

Very good the driving position, with the possibility of electric adjustments for the front sports seats on the S line edition set-up which are upholstered in eco-leather. Good the forward visibility, while the rear one is discreet where you have to rely on the 360 ​​° camera. The Q4 e-tron features the latest version of the MMI system from Audiwhich includes a display for the 10.3-inch digital instrumentation standard. Furthermore, the infotainment is operated via a large 11.6 inch touch screen, positioned in such a way as to facilitate access to the various functions and menus. Audi also offers a head-up display with augmented reality function, which can project important information such as navigation instructions or driver assistance warnings into the driver’s eye line.

Audi Q4 e-tron boot

The drawer in front of the passenger has a good capacity, with a total of 24.8 liters in total inside the passenger compartment. There is no lack of foundation induction charging for mobile phone which is located under the climate controls. In addition to two USB sockets on the dashboard there is also wireless connectivity with Apple and Android smartphones. As for the boot, it is smaller than the Q5 and provides 520 litres, which become 1,490 liters with the seats down with a 40/20/40 split.

PHOTO AUDI Q4 e-tron 50 quattro

– Good autonomy

– Technological interiors

– Good road behaviour

– Smartphone wireless charging and connections

– Comfortable trim

– Adjustable regenerative braking

– Excellent soundproofing – Some paid ADAS

– Improved steering feel

– Limited charging speed

– Paid trizone air conditioning

