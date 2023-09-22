Revised steering and suspension, livelier performance, greater charging power, greater efficiency and an even more generous range. This is the recipe used to enhance the versions of Audi Q4 e-tron, all equipped with a 77 kWh net battery (82 kWh nominal) to which is now also added a marked optimization of the cell chemistry. An upgrade thanks to which the Ingolstadt company brought the energy level from 10% to 80% in 28 minutes. Quattro all-wheel drive variants can also count on one maximum charging power of 175 kW in DC40 kW higher than the previous model.

Optimized thermal management

All new versions from now on will adopt a rear axle more powerful permanent magnet synchronous motor compared to before. Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron, evolution of the 40 e-tron 2WD version, sees the autonomy reach 562 kilometers WLTP: 22 km more than the previous model, a noteworthy result considering how both the SUV variant and the Sportback in the 45 e-tron 2WD configuration they can now count on a maximum power of 286 HP: 82 HP more than the previous 40 e-tron versions. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h it is thus covered in 6.7 seconds instead of 8.5 seconds. Audi Q4 45 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback 45 e-tron are also available in the confirmed quattro configuration. In this case the power increases from 265 to 286 HP and the cars sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds: 3 tenths faster than in the past. Finally, significant upgrades also apply to the top of the range versions, now called 55 e-tron quattro, which see maximum power go from 299 to 340 HP: 0-100 km/h is reduced from 6.2 seconds to 5 ,4 seconds. At the same time, all engines can count on a maximum speed of 180 km/h.

More direct steering and suspension with refined calibration

The Audi Q4 e and Sportback e-tron can now also count on a refined suspension calibration, the purpose of which is to strengthen the dynamic characteristics regardless of whether the standard or sports suspension or the adjustable shock absorbers are adopted. At the same time, the steering is more direct than the previous model, to the advantage of driving precision and feeling.

Assisted lane change

But that is not all. For the first time, on request, it is possible to have the assisted lane change in combination with adaptive cruise assist. The system, active on the motorway at speeds above 90 km/h, uses white arrows in the instrument panel and within the viewing area of ​​the head-up display with augmented reality to indicate to the driver whether or not it is safe to change lanes. If the driver starts the maneuver by touching the direction indicator, the system actively assists the driver in steering thanks to the data detected by the rear radar.

Edition S line

Both versions are also offered in the new configuration Edition S line characterized by Pebble grey, metallic Ice white or metallic Mythos black with total black contrasting elements. The 21-inch alloy wheels with 5-spoke star design in matt bronze are accompanied by Matrix LED headlights darkened and burnished LED rear lights. The exclusivity of the variant is underlined by the bronze-coloured Audi rings along the rear pillars.