Efficiency and autonomy are two fundamental elements for an electric car, especially to convince customers and free them from the anxiety of running out of energy. The upgrade of Audi Q4 e-tronthe protagonist of our preview test drive, from this point of view leaves nothing to chance and as the best seller of the Four Rings house among EVs, it is renewed starting from these two pillars, without forgetting the performance which has always been a trademark in Ingoldtadt.

Autonomy and charging

The Audi Q4 e-tron therefore improves from several points of view, starting with autonomy. The battery doesn't change, always 77 kWh of net capacity (82 kWh nominal) but thanks to a new cell chemistry and optimized thermal management the range offered increases and now reaches 559 km on the Sportback 45 version, an increase of 19 km compared to the previous 40 e-tron. On the other hand, 545 km are offered by the basic version with an increase of 17 km in the travel range. At the same time, the Audi Q4 e-tron also increases the charging speed, with compatibility with rapid DC infrastructures up to 175 kW, thus guaranteeing the possibility of recovering from 10 to 80% of the travel range in 28 minutes while 10 minutes are needed for recover 175 km of the travel range. Alternating current charging is available up to kW. Four Rings customers can then access the Audi Charging ecosystem, with three subscription tariff plans that allow them to take advantage of over 650,000 charging points throughout Europe, of which 2,900 HPC points (Ionity and Ewiwa) in Italy alone. On Plug&Charge is standard on the new Audi Q4 e-tron: the car can be connected to high-power charging stations, automatically starting charging without the need to use RFID cards or apps, with the infrastructure that recognizes the car's chassis and starts recharging thanks to the subscription subscribed during the purchase phase. car purchase.

More powerful engines on the Audi Q4 e-tron

Alongside improved efficiency and autonomy, the Audi Q4 e-tron upgrade also touches the performance numbers thanks to a more efficient engine: the new versions of the electron SUV of the Four Rings now rise to 286 HP of total power and 545 Nm in the 45 and 45 e-tron quattro versions, 82 HP more than in the past (and +235 Nm of torque), thus allowing the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h to be covered in just 6.7 seconds. The all-wheel drive model then improves further with 0-100 achieved in 6.6 seconds. At the top of the range there is always the 55 e-tron quattro, which increases its overall power from 299 to 340 HP, covering the sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds (6.2 according to the reference of the version currently on the market). For the entire Audi Q4 e-tron range the speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

Technology

From a technological point of view, the new Trip Planner arrives on the new Audi Q4 e-tron which allows you to cross-reference topographic and traffic data with the selected route, offering the most efficient one and favoring the indication of quick top-ups for shorter stops which they do not affect the travel time too much. On the electric SUV of the German brand we also find assisted lane changing among the options for the first time, which in combination with the Adaptive Cruise Control allows you to change lanes semi-autonomously with the driver initiating the maneuver by activating the direction indicator. If the on-board system does not detect any dangers, it assists the driver in switching to the other lane.

How is the Audi Q4 e-tron upgrade going?

The Ingolstadt technicians then also focused on various aspects related to driving dynamics, to always offer a car capable of entertaining those behind the wheel. The progressive steering has thus been made more direct than the previous model, with the suspension set-up which has been refined to better adapt to the needs of driving at higher speeds, while guaranteeing excellent road holding in all conditions. The ergonomics of the seat and the silence of the ride further accentuate the on-board comfort ensured by the electrics of the Four Rings, with only the Audi Character Sound hissing in the ears of those on board: the system made up of four speakers, two outside and two inside the passenger compartment, it emits a specific sound depending on the driving mode or driving style, with a distinctive sound signature.

Price and fittings

The Audi Q4 e-tron range also includes the Edition S Line version which includes some dedicated details such as the 21'' wheels with a matt bronze five-spoke star design, burnished headlights with Matrix LED technology at the front, as well as the rear lights (always LED). The other trim levels for Italy are Q4, Business and Business Advanced. Orders for the revamped electric SUV began last October, with pricing for Italy set to start from 57,800 euros for the 45 e-tron in basic trim and goes up to 67,250 euros for the S Line Edition 55 e-tron quattro, both with standard bodywork while for the Sportback it starts from 59,800 euros with the price list reaching 69,250 euros for the top of range.