TopGear has just got off the new Audi Q4 e-tron. You can read our full test report in our August issue (in stores at the end of July); now the highlights.

Test object: Audi Q4 e-tron

Performance: 40

Location: central Netherlands

Weather conditions: sunshine, 23 degrees: perfection

Audi Q4 e-tron – is that..?

Exactly: the Volkswagen ID.4, but on its Audis. Like the Enyaq that is Skoda’s. And Seat (or Cupra) will soon also come with its own variant. It’s still getting busy in this segment. But apparently people are really waiting for that. Audi said with some understandable pride that 1,000 Audi Q4 e-trons have already been sold in the showrooms during recent ‘viewing days’. That’s not wrong.

What are the similarities with the ID.4?

Technically: huge. It’s safe to say that all hardware is 1-to-0.99 the same – at most there will be some differences in setting. The software differences seem to be slightly larger. Still: it would not be advisable to drive the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron with a blindfold, but it also makes little sense; you probably can’t tell them apart anyway.

Looks, on the other hand…

That’s right: outwardly you wouldn’t even say they are family. The ID.4, surprisingly enough, looks more adventurous than the Q4, which is more of a friend to everyone. The side of the Audi Q4 e-tron may look a bit busy, with all those hollows and bulges, but also athletic. Especially because of the widening above the rear wheel arches. The front is quite sleek, thanks to the closed grille. Nice detail: you can choose which pattern (there are four) the daytime running lights show. To our knowledge, that has never been seen before. You can see them in the last four photos.

And the inside of the Audi Q4 e-tron?

Typical Audi. Beautifully designed and made of generally high-quality materials. The only dissonant is the gray piece of decorative plastic in the steering wheel, which feels cheap. Stupid: you touch that a lot. With the ID.4, both ‘meters’ and the touchscreen are placed separately on the dashboard, but with the Audi Q4 e-tron the instrumentation is nicely integrated. A strip of wood finishes the whole stylishly. The amount of storage space (25 liters) in the front is striking, even more striking is the amount of legroom in the rear. Audi itself says ‘outer dimensions Q3, inner dimensions Q5, legroom Q7’. That seems to be right.

And how does it drive?

Exactly as you expect. Smooth, quiet, comfortable. We drove the 40 version (click here for the other options). With 204 hp, it’s not overly fast (0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds), but it’s fast enough for the type of car it is. You can choose from various driving modes (Comfort, Sport, etc.), which do what you can expect from them. You never have to worry about the range (520 kilometers according to WLTP). All in all, a very nice device to be on the road with. The audio system also deserves an extra compliment; it comes from Sonos and sounds excellent.

Expensive for sure, that Audi Q4 e-tron?

Audi’s will never be cheap, no. The Q4 e-tron is available in the Netherlands from 48,295 euros (that’s the 35). Our 40, which was comparable to the middle of the three ‘Launch Edition’ versions, was already at 56,250 euros. But, as always: then you also have something.

Read our full driving test of the Audi Q4 e-tron in TopGear Magazine 194 – in stores from 22 July.