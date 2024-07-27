The range of the compact electric SUV from the house of the Four Rings expands with the arrival of the new Audi Q4 35 e-tron, the new entry level to the line-up of this high-wheeled model that makes the offer of this car accessible even to new drivers.

Optimized motor and fast charging

The powertrain of the 35 e-tron version is based on a 170 hp electric motor and 310 Nm of torque, combined with a 52 kWh net battery for a range of up to 364 kilometers WLTP and a charging power of 145 kW in DC. In this way, it is possible to recover 105 kilometers of travel in 10 minutes or go from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes. This version will also be available with both a traditional and Sportback body. The engine is located on the rear axle and is a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM), while the optimized thermal management, with low energy consumption, uses new components for the lubrication of the transmission gears and the water cooling of the external section of the stator.

Connected services also on Audi Q4 e-tron

To make charging and traveling easier on board the Audi Q4 35 e-tron, the e-tron trip planner navigation and route planning system is available. It allows you to instantly check, both via the myAudi app and via the MMI multimedia system, how many charges are needed to reach a specific destination, constantly updating the situation based on the status of the charging stations, traffic, topography of the route, driving style and environmental conditions, favoring HPC (High Power Charging) stations. The system, now even more precise, allows you to adapt the navigation based on additional parameters, for example the desired battery charge level at the destination, or to select the stations of specific suppliers, for example IONITY.

Setups and price

The new Audi Q4 35 e-tron and the Q4 35 e-tron Sportback are available in the entry-level, Business, Business Advanced and S line edition trims, with a comprehensive package starting from the basic version, with 19-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, Full LED headlights with LED rear lights, an electric tailgate and 10.25″ digital instruments, while the Business version also features the MMI plus navigation package with 11.6-inch MMI touch display, Audi connect navigation & infotainment services, the Audi smartphone interface with the aforementioned App store and the phone box for inductive charging of devices as well as the Assistance plus package. The new version of the compact SUV with the Four Rings is already available at Italian dealerships, with a price starting from

51,100 euros for the SUV version and from 53,100 euros for the Sportback variant.