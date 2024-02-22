More infotainment and skyrocketing digitalization for the Audi Q2. The compact SUV of the four rings returns to the fore with a new 8.8-inch touchscreen through which to manage on-board services, and featuring the Audi virtual cockpit with 12.3-inch display as standard from the first level of equipment. At the same time, the standard safety equipment is enriched with the recognition of road signs via a camera, capable of detecting speed limits (very useful these days…) and traffic restrictions.

Audi virtual cockpit with 12.3-inch display

The Audi virtual cockpit digital instrumentation uses a Full HD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 720 pixels. In addition to the classic indications such as speed and engine speed, information on song titles, Audi connect services and the 3D navigation map can be viewed. Using the buttons on the steering wheel, the driver can manage the contents and access three different layouts, including a “dynamic” screen. In this case, rpm and speed appear in the form of histograms with a distinctly sporty look. The graphical interface is clear and intuitive, for the benefit of security. At the top of the dashboard, the new MMI touch display with a diagonal of 8.8 inches and a resolution of 1,270 x 720 pixels makes its debut, designed to completely replace the previous pressure and rotation knob located along the tunnel in the management of on-board functions. The latter is no longer present in favor of a practical storage compartment.

Infotainment

As for infotainment, the MMI navigation system plus with MMI touch, standard for the entry-level Business version, includes an LTE module for fast data transmission and a WLAN hotspot. MMI plus system with MMI touch which sees the Audi connect navigation & infotainment services confirmed, free for three years from the purchase of the car, which include online traffic information, the search – always online – of Points of Interest (POI) and travel destinations, destination entry via the myAudi app, weather information, personalized online news, streaming and calendar access. Two USB-C ports make their debut, while the connectivity package, standard from the second trim level, includes the Audi smartphone interface which transfers the Apple Car Play or Android Auto environment to the car's display.

Finally, among the optional hardware equipment, the Sonos 3D audio system stands out with a power of 705 Watts, featuring 14 speakers, a 15-channel amplifier and subwoofer, and the Audi phone box, which allows inductive charging of the smartphone and allows data transmission via the car antenna with 5G/LTE Advanced speed. The renewed Audi Q2, whose production is confirmed at the Ingolstadt plant, will arrive in Italy during the second quarter of 2024 with prices from 32,200 euros and up.