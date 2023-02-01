Interior design will have absolute priority in future models with the badge Audi. The automaker with the four rings has made it known that the design of the passenger compartment will be on its future cars it will happen sooner than that of the exterior: word of Marc Lichte, head of Audi design, who cited the new Activesphere concept car as a concrete application of this conceptual strategy. In view of the future, this paradigm shift will be even more pronounced.

“In the past, the process was always the same: first the internal combustion engine and the platform were considered, then together with sales and marketing, it was decided whether to opt for a two, four, six or seven-seater configuration, then we started design the exterior and finally the interior design. In the future exactly the opposite will happen“, Lichte explained to the microphones of Top Gear. For this reason, the number one in the Audi design division has decided to place Sid Odedra and his team at the center of the brand’s design activities. And just Odedra spoke of “human centrality” as the core of what Audi will do in the future: “We’ll start by asking ourselves what people’s needs are: human centrality is at the heart of what we do. We will then ask ourselves what the user needs, and on the basis of this we will create an interface that connects the user and the vehicle. We will then build the passenger compartment around all this, and finally we will think about the exteriors”.

If we think of the latest concept car presented by Audi, the Activesphere, inside the cabin there are four individual seats, which look more like lounge chairs with integrated armrests and headrests. Not only that: to capture the attention there is also a rectangular steering wheel and a floating dashboard with no display. The entire structure of the latter rotates and disappears completely in autonomous driving mode together with the steering wheel and pedals, opening up the space in front of the driver and front passenger and offering an excellent view of the road through the transparent grille.