The slowdown in the sale of electric cars has also affected Audi. And in particular the operations of the four-ring car manufacturer a Brusselsin Belgium: for this reason the parties involved are working on their own rescue plan for the Forest factory, where only electric models are built.

A rescue plan is ready

According to what was reported by Ansa, which cites the local newspapers L'Echo and De Tijd, the calling a table which will be attended by Belgian Minister Alexander De Croo, the federal and regional governments of Belgium involved and the management of Audi Brussels. The main target is only one: to avoid having to proceed with the closure of the plant in question, calculating that the losers would be the over 3,000 employees who work there.

The Audi strategy

The intention of the Belgian government is to offer support for training, subsidies, cuts on energy bills and the application of investment deductions for companies just like Audi. And from this point of view, Prime Minister De Croo seems intent on doing so put everything in writing in a letter of intent that will be delivered to the top management of the German automotive group, which in turn is preparing to offer the necessary guarantees.