No less than eight models make up Audi’s TFSIe range of plug-in hybrids, with autonomies in electric mode that reach up to 73 kilometers. Its electrification offensive becomes a versatile and simple technological solution for the user, to which it provides many advantages on a day-to-day basis, in addition to first-rate efficiency in any type of travel. A technology that the company began to test more than 30 years ago: in 1990 it presented its first Audi 100 Avant Duo. That first Audi plug-in hybrid had a 2.3-liter gasoline engine and an electric one that allowed it to circulate 39 kilometers with only electricity.

The plug, the key to versatility

Unlike a traditional hybrid, in a plug-in hybrid like the Audi TFSIe, the electric motor is more powerful and has a larger capacity battery, in order to store the energy necessary to move it. This battery can be recharged while driving thanks to the regenerative energy system, but given its greater capacity it is necessary to connect it to the network if we want to make the most of its possibilities. In the Audi TFSIe range, these batteries have a capacity of between 13 kWh and 17.9 kWh, depending on the model and, depending on the vehicle, weight, power and driving style, the autonomy with the energy they provide can reach up to 73 kilometres. When that electricity stored in the batteries runs out, an Audi TFSIe continues to function as a traditional hybrid, since as soon as the slightest energy is regenerated, it is used to complement the gasoline engine or even disconnect it. In this way, really low consumption is achieved. And all this without limitations of any kind and with the great autonomy that its two propulsion systems, gasoline and electric, give it.

Four modes of operation

To manage the energy of an Audi TFSIe, the driver has several types of operation:

• EV. It only uses the electricity from the batteries until they are exhausted.

• Car. It works in hybrid mode, making the electric motor work when necessary.

• Hold. It allows you to save the battery charge for when you will need it, for example, for later driving in an urban area with low emissions.

• Charge. It offers the possibility of charging the battery while driving, using the combustion engine if necessary. For example, if we are going to enter a low-emission zone later and we need to have more electric autonomy.

In any case, an Audi TFSIe always works to achieve the highest efficiency. The system constantly evaluates numerous data, including information about the route programmed in the navigation system and information about the vehicle’s surroundings, which are collected by different sensors. This makes it possible to identify when the car is approaching a town start sign, a roundabout, an area with limited speed or if it is getting too close to the vehicle in front.

The driving modes of Audi Drive Mode, Comfort, Efficiency, Auto and Dynamic allow the driver to choose the settings for engine behavior, steering, suspension, automatic transmission and electronic assistants that best suit their tastes, from the most comfortable to the most sporty, either in electric or hybrid mode.

Recharge at home

The battery of the Audi TFSIe can be recharged in a home, with a maximum power of up to 7.4 kW. Depending on the model and the electrical power available in the home, the recharging time may vary between two and a half hours and four hours, if the battery is completely discharged. As with all Audi plug-in hybrid models, the Compact charging system is part of the standard equipment, and also includes the corresponding cables to use a domestic or industrial socket, and the control panel. When traveling, the Audi e-tron Charging Service, which covers most European countries, offers great convenience, allowing the customer to access more than 155,000 charging points with a single card.

A universe of advantages

The ZERO DGT badge on all Audi TFSIe opens up a world of privileges. There are no restrictions on driving in low-emission urban areas and in most cities regulated surface parking is free for vehicles with this label. The municipal motor vehicle tax has significant discounts, as well as tolls in some autonomous communities. It is also possible to freely access the high-occupancy lanes of the highways.

THE PILLARS OF EFFICIENCY 1- THE PERFECT COMBINATION

Detail of the turbocharged gasoline engine and the electric one.

In an Audi TFSIe, the turbocharged petrol engine and the electric engine work separately or together, in order to seek the highest efficiency at all times. At times, none of them work, and the energy generated during braking and moving by inertia is used to recharge the batteries. The driver can choose at any time the way he wants to move. The capacity of the lithium-ion battery completes the package to achieve a more than sufficient electrical autonomy in the usual daily commutes.

2- BETTER ENERGY MANAGEMENT

Instant information on the flow of energy achieved.

The driver is informed at all times of the energy flow of the system, whatever the chosen mode. At the end of each journey, you can also obtain a summary of the efficiency achieved, the kilometers traveled with the gasoline and electric engines and the level of energy regeneration that has been achieved during the journey.

3- EV MODE, THE MAGIC OF ELECTRICITY

A simple command to achieve the most efficient driving.

By pressing this control an Audi TFSIe gives way to a new world of sensations. The most efficient driving, with the vehicle powered by electric power, without emissions of any kind and in absolute silence, but without giving up the pleasure of Audi performance and dynamism. A way to move without limitations and to be able to access areas that are only open to vehicles with a ZERO label from the General Directorate of Traffic.

4- CONTROLLED AT ALL TIMES

From the app you can control the battery and consumption.

Through the app Audi Connect and from the smartphone It is possible to monitor the battery status and available autonomy anywhere, program the charging process or start it, check charge and consumption statistics, as well as connect the passenger compartment air conditioning while charging.