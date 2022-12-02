The fact that Audi has every intention of getting serious in Formula 1 from the moment of his effective entry into the Circus, which will take place in 2026, had already been clear to everyone on the occasion of the official announcement. Now, month after month, the house of the Rings is starting to put the pieces together to ensure that these intentions not only remain intentions, but turn into hard facts. First came there partnership with Sauber, which will provide the structures – with the Hinwil factory – to physically build the car of what will be the official Audi team. Now the focus of the Ingolstadt brand is instead shifting to the ‘power unit department’.

In fact, the engines will be made in Germany, unlike for example what happens with Mercedes, which has all its operational buildings in the United Kingdom. The place dedicated to the construction of the engines will be the Motorsport Competence Center at the Audi plant in Neuburg. However, this same plant is undergoing expansion, with the stated aim of being even more ready, in terms of infrastructure, for the 2026 appointment. For this reason, in an official press release, Audi announced the construction of a new building of about 3,000 square meters within which new test benches for the development of the power unit will be installed. Construction work on the extension started this week.

The new building, designated F7.2, will be constructed at the southwestern end of the existing building complex, on previously unused land, and will be connected to the F7 building via an enclosed bridge. In addition to the test benches for the engine, there will be technical rooms, a mechanical workshop and workplaces for around 60 employees. Completion of the expansion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 and part of the new building will go into operation as early as March next year. Also in terms of manpower, then, the German team is not tinkering at all. In fact, around 220 employees have already been hired for the F1 project. The goal is to have more than 300 employees by mid-2023. Opponents are warned.