Is called incampus the new Audi technology park inaugurated in Ingolstadt, near the headquarters, in recent weeks. Created thanks to the joint venture between the city of Ingolstadt and Audi AG, it includes the new Vehicle Safety Center, the new IT center of the brand with the four rings and the main technological hub of CARIAD, the software company of the Volkswagen Group. Some facilities are dedicated to the activities of the Technical University of Ingolstadt, which will be joined by other companies and institutions in the future.

Vehicle Safety Center

The new Audi Vehicle Safety Center it was designed carefully considering development opportunities; for this reason, the impact area for the crash tests is located in an “open space” of 50 x 50 metres. The opposing runways, with a total length of 250 metres, allow different types of tests to be configured – even those with collisions between two vehicles – at speeds higher than current standards. An additional lane allows you to simulate right-angle impacts between vehicles. In addition to a fixed impact block, the structure also has a 100 ton mobile impact block which can be moved and rotated, with the possibility of carrying out crash tests that are much more accurate and diversified than the previous ones. Inside the Vehicle Safety Center, which will employ around 100 collaborators, there is also space for mannequin laboratories, test benches for individual components, workshops and offices.

Audi IT Center

The new one is located next to the Vehicle Safety Center Audi IT Center, which occupies an area of ​​almost 10,000 m2. Cutting-edge hardware and software are developed internally, thanks to the support of approximately 800 servers and memory units spread over 2,400 m2. These IT tools currently have a power of around 2 megawatts, which can be increased up to 4.4 megawatts. The concept behind the Audi IT Center includes the highest possible level of failure safety and energy efficiency. For this reason, the excess heat generated by the servers is collected in the campus energy network and reused to heat other areas, effectively transforming the Audi IT Center into an energy generator. In the north-western area of ​​the incampus there is also the so-called project house: a complex of four buildings in total 42,000 m2 of offices and laboratories, entirely rented.

The CARIAD hub

CARIAD has its own technology hub (which also represents its head office) on the campus since the end of 2020. Here, over 2,000 collaborators work on software platforms for all Volkswagen Group brands, with a focus on the digitalisation of the on-board experience, autonomous driving, services cloud-based and technology platforms. It is precisely on campus that CARIAD is developing the electronic architecture and software for the Audis and Porsches that will be created on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE). “With Audi and Porsche we are developing electronic architecture 1.2, i.e the most important of the Volkswagen Group for the next few years, and we are doing it using the most innovative tools and processes”, explained Peter Bosch, CEO of CARIAD.

The Technical University of Ingolstadt

The CARIAD hub is also home to Automated Driving Alliance, in which CARIAD and Bosch work on the development of automated driving. The offices are modern, with flexible workstations, laboratories and spaces that facilitate agile and team work for developers. The building in the north-eastern part of the campus is reserved for the activities of the Technical University of Ingolstadt, which has moved its control center here for the IN2Lab project. It is a digital test center for automated and connected driving, in which Audi is a project partner. The facility also includes training rooms and a fire station. The campus is directly connected to the A9 motorway, a section of which is used for the development of automated driving.

Energy supply

incampus was designed to be highly energy efficient; the final goal is the complete self-sufficiency. Currently the energy used comes from external renewable sources, but in the future the incampus itself will generate the necessary energy independently. Measures to achieve this goal include the use of waste heat, energy storage and the adoption of intelligent control systems. All this will materialize thanks to a system of pipes, reversible heat pumps and a cross energy exchange; in this way the buildings will be heated with waste heat from other buildings, for example the IT Center. This saves energy, while the excess available energy is recycled.

