The announcement Audi it is one of those destined to leave its mark. The German brand from 2026 it will produce and sell only electric carsdefinitively renouncing endothermic engines, gas And diesel. Production of the latest newly developed internal combustion model will begin in just four years.

Since 2026, Audi following the Vorsprung 2030 strategic plan will only launch new models on the global market 100% electricwhile the production of internal combustion engines will end by 2033.

Audi only electric from 2026

The fateful date for Audi is 2026, when it will only be present on the market with electric cars, in all segments. In parallel, the production of internal combustion engines will come gradually discontinued by 2033.

Audi aims for a budget in the long term carbon neutral of all the Brand’s activities by 2050.

Audi towards the production of electric cars only

Audi anticipates the ban on marketing engines from 2035 imposed by the European Commission. The Company expects the application in China continue beyond 2033, which is why the supply of endothermic cars produced locally. At the same time, Audi will significantly expand its BEV range.

From 2026 the Audi on the market will be electric only

Thanks to the launch of Audi e-tron GT quattro, Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tronin 2021 the House of the four rings introduces on the market more electric cars than traditional models. By 2025, the brand will be able to count on more 20 full electric models.

Audi electric car 18 billion investment

Audi’s electric turnaround is backed up by 18 billion euros of investments by 2026, which will allow the Brand to reach more than 30 electrified modelsof which over 20 electricbased on four electric platforms.

The first Audi models based on the modular floor Premium Platform Electric will be presented starting in 2023.

Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, based on the brand new PPE platform

The PPE platform is characterized by a nominal voltage of 800 Volt and from a refill a 270 kW in DC, which allows you to regenerate up to 300 kilometers of autonomy in 10 minutes. This floor is intended for the D and E segment models, i.e. SUVs, sedans-coupes and Avant.

Goodbye petrol and diesel cars

The official Audi announcement brings us closer to the date we would say goodbye to petrol and diesel cars. The position expressed by the German brand marks an indelible point in the future of mobilitywith car manufacturers that one at a time will renounce the endothermic also due to the limitations imposed by the future homologation protocol Euro 7 and above all from stop wanted by Europe with the document “Fit for 55 “.

Audi’s future is just electric

Audi operating system

In addition to electric mobility, Audi and the Volkswagen Group are developing new ones digital services, with the expansion of connectivity and the use of operating systems designed in-house. In the future, motorists will be able to independently upgrade their vehicles, updating or installing appropriate software after the purchase of the cars.

Audi grandsphere self-driving instrumentation

Cariadthe company specializing in automotive digital applications that brings together the software expertise of the Volkswagen Group, plays a key role in the 2030 strategy. By 2025, it will feature a uniform electronic architecture within the Group, an operating system and a cloud connection for all brands.

Audi-e-tron Sportback S photo

