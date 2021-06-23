The announcement Audi it is one of those destined to leave its mark. The German brand from 2026 it will produce and sell only electric cars, definitively renouncing endothermic engines, petrol is diesel. Production of the latest newly developed internal combustion model will begin in just four years.

From 2026, Audi will introduce exclusively new models to the global market full electric and it could limit the sale of cars to a limited extent China.

Audi only electric from 2026

The fateful date for Audi is 2026, when it will only be present on the market with electric cars, in all segments. In parallel, the production of internal combustion engines will come gradually discontinued by 2033.

Audi aims for a budget in the long term carbon neutral of all the Brand’s activities by 2050.

Audi towards the production of electric cars only

According to Audi the exact times for the interruption of the production of internal combustion engines will be decided by the motorists and the legislative provisions.

The Company expects the demand in China continue beyond 2033, which is why the supply of endothermic cars produced locally. At the same time, Audi will significantly expand its BEV range.

By 2025, there will be over 20 Audi electric models on the market

Thanks to the launch of Audi e-tron GT quattro, Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q4 e-tron and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, in 2021 the House of the four rings introduces on the market more electric cars than traditional models. By 2025, the brand will be able to count on more 20 full electric models.

Goodbye petrol and diesel cars

The official Audi announcement brings us closer to the date we would say goodbye to petrol and diesel cars. The position expressed by the German brand marks an indelible point in the future of mobility, with car manufacturers that one at a time will renounce the endothermic also due to the limitations imposed by the future homologation protocol Euro 7.

Will the car of the future be electric only?

Audi’s move could anticipate that ofEuropean Union to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars, probably by 2035.

The car world is in turmoil, with the Volkswagen Group that looks to the electric without ifs and buts, currently trashing other sustainable mobility solutions such as the one represented byhydrogen.

It might interest you, indeed I recommend it!

👉 Euro 7 standard revision

👉 Euro 7 impossible limits and stop petrol and diesel engines

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

💥 notice: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!